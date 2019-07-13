Simona Halep is the last woman standing between Serena Williams and achieving her long held ambition of equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam title record after both recorded easy victories in their Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday. Seven-time champion Williams made short work of plucky unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova, whose experience of her first ever Grand Slams singles semi-final in her 53rd campaign lasted just under an hour as she lost 6-1, 6-2. Former world number one Halep's clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina lasted a bit longer but the 27-year-old ran out a 6-1, 6-3 victor to become the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final. Williams has missed the chance to equal Australian Court's record on two occasions since returning from giving birth -- losing last year's Wimbledon final and then a bad-tempered defeat in the US Open final.

