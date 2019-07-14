 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Wimbledon Final, Live Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Roger Federer Takes 3-2 Lead In Third Set vs Novak Djokovic

Updated:14 July 2019 20:31 IST

Wimbledon 2019 Live: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Tennis Score: Roger Federer dominated the second set with three breaks to make it 1-1 in final.

Wimbledon Final, Live Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Roger Federer Takes 3-2 Lead In Third Set vs Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon Live Score: Roger Federer has lost all four of the most recent meetings against Novak Djokovic © AFP

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors. That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final.

Live Updates Between Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final at Centre Court, All England Club
 

  • 20:31 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer makes it 4-3!

    Roger Federer takes the game with an ace. Novak Djokovic will serve to stay in the set.
  • 20:28 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds his serve!

    This is proving to be a replica of the first set. 3-3 after first six games.
  • 20:24 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Novak Djokovic has no answer to Roger Federer's serve. The third set is evenly poised at 3-2.
  • 20:22 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic makes it 2-2!

    The third set is proving to be a close one again as both the players have so far managed to hold onto their serve.
  • 20:19 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Backhand gone wrong for Federer!

    Roger Federer's trademark backhand has not given him the results that he would've hoped for.
  • 20:16 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Roger Federer again holds his serve and the scoreline is 2-1 in favour of Federer.
  • 20:14 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds!

    Novak Djokovic holds his serve and it is 1-1 in the third set.
  • 20:12 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Double fault!

    Double fault for Novak Djokovic this time. Gifting away points at this stage of the match could prove to be vital.
  • 20:11 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Novak Djokovic has not yet found a way past Roger Federer's serve. In the third set, Federer takes 1-0 lead.
  • 20:05 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Second set goes to Federer!

    Roger Federer has dominated the second set completely and gave nothing away to the world number one. With three breaks, Federer takes the second set 6-1.
  • 20:02 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    This is totally opposite of what the first set was between these two. Roger Federer is leading the second set 5-1.
  • 20:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    The history is against Federer!

    Roger Federer has find it difficult to comeback from a set down against Novak Djokovic on most occasions.
  • 19:59 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds!

    Finally something to cheer for Novak Djokovic. He wins his first game in the second set with Roger Federer leading the charge 4-1. 
  • 19:55 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer is making light work of Djokovic!

    Roger Federer is making light work of Novak Djokovic in the second set as he manages to hold again and make it 4-0.
  • 19:50 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer breaks!

    Roger Federer has again broken Novak Djokovic's serve. He leads the world number 3-0 in the second set.
  • 19:49 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Three break points!

    Novak Djokovic is in trouble in the second set. Roger Federer has three break points.
  • 19:47 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Roger Federer is on a roll. He is leading the second set 2-0 as he managed to hold his serve.
  • 19:46 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Double fault!

    Again Roger Federer fails to get his serve right and gifts away crucial point to Novak Djokovic.
  • 19:44 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer breaks!

    Roger Federer breaks the serve in the second set to take 1-0 lead.
  • 19:44 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic slips!

    Novak Djokovic slips and Roger Federer has two break points in the second set.
  • 19:40 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic takes the first set!

    Novak Djokovic takes the first set 7-6 as he wins the tie-breaker 7-5. Roger Federer is one set down in the final.
  • 19:37 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Powerful shot from Federer!

    Now a forehand down the base line from Roger Federer as he takes the lead in the tie-breaker.
  • 19:35 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Backhand from Federer!

    Brilliant backhand from Roger Federer to make it three all in the tie-breaker.
  • 19:30 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds his serve!

    Novak Djokovic holds his serve and we are into the tie-breaker already.
  • 19:28 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer makes it 6-5!

    Roger Federer has used every shot is his repertoire to make it 6-5 in the opening set.
  • 19:26 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Double fault!

    Double fault number 10 in Wimbledon 2019 from Roger Federer as another game goes into deuce.
  • 19:21 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Majestic from Djokovic!

    Novak Djokovic came back from 0-30 down to win the game and take the first set into the 11th game.
  • 19:16 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Roger Federer makes it 5-4, Novak Djokovic looked good in the game with two points at the back end but Federer finished the game with an ace.
  • 19:13 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four all in the opening set!

    Novak Djokovic makes it 4-4 as he takes the eight game.
  • 19:09 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer makes it 4-3!

    Roger Federer holds his serve and the opening set is at 4-3 in favour of Federer as both players have managed to hold their serves.
  • 19:06 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds his serve!

    It is three games all in the first of the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2019.
  • 19:01 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    Four points on the trot for Roger Federer as he takes the lead to 3-2 in the opening set.
  • 19:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer in pressure!

    Novak Djokovic is riding the momentum. Now, it is Roger Federer who is under pressure at the centre court.
  • 18:59 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds!

    Novak Djokovic finally gets the two points and makes it two games all in the opening set of the final.
  • 18:57 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Third deuce!

    Powerful forehand from Roger Federer as he keeps Novak Djokovic in check in the fourth game.
  • 18:54 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Deuce!

    Brilliant from Roger Federer. He is making it tough for the world number one.
  • 18:52 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Unforced error!

    Long rally and Roger Federer hits it wide. He challenges the call but the ball was clearly outside the side-line. 
  • 18:48 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds!

    A close game, Roger Federer was under pressure at the start but he managed to hold his serve. Federer leads 2-1 in the first set.
  • 18:45 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Djokovic holds his serve!

    Clinical game for Novak Djokovic, he gave nothing away to Federer. It's one game all after two games in the first set.
  • 18:42 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Federer holds his serve!

    With two aces, Roger Federer managed to hold his serve and he goes 1-0 up in the first set.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Tennis
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    "Stars Align" As Roger Federer Seeks To Break Novak Djokovic Spell In Wimbledon Final
    "Stars Align" As Roger Federer Seeks To Break Novak Djokovic Spell In Wimbledon Final
    Wimbledon 2019 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Wimbledon 2019 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Boy Reading At Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Semi-Final Is Twitter
    Boy Reading At Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Semi-Final Is Twitter's Newest Sensation
    Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Set Up Novak Djokovic Duel For Wimbledon Title
    Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Set Up Novak Djokovic Duel For Wimbledon Title
    Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal To Reach His 12th Final
    Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal To Reach His 12th Final
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.