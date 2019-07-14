Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors. That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final.

Live Updates Between Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final at Centre Court, All England Club

