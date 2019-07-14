Wimbledon Final, Live Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Roger Federer Takes 3-2 Lead In Third Set vs Novak Djokovic
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors. That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final.
- 20:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
The history is against Federer!Roger Federer has find it difficult to comeback from a set down against Novak Djokovic on most occasions.
Of the 19 times Roger Federer has dropped the first set against Novak Djokovic, he's come back to win only once...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
But it's been one-way traffic in the second set, with the Swiss breaking twice to open up a 4-1 lead #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/iDX0xQ3Hp8
- 19:40 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Djokovic takes the first set!Novak Djokovic takes the first set 7-6 as he wins the tie-breaker 7-5. Roger Federer is one set down in the final.
The defending champion strikes first...@DjokerNole wins the opening set tie-break 7-5 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dkBqBSVZEk— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
- 19:13 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Four all in the opening set!Novak Djokovic makes it 4-4 as he takes the eight game.
Trademarks.#Wimbledon | @rogerfederer | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/hMzoeIh1CX— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
- 18:48 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Federer holds!A close game, Roger Federer was under pressure at the start but he managed to hold his serve. Federer leads 2-1 in the first set.
We're underway@rogerfederer leads 2-1 on serve in the opening set #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4Xl817mRgC— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 14, 2019