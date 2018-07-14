Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber Live Score, Wimbledon Final: Advantage Kerber As German Wins 1st Set 6-3 vs Serena

Serena Williams a seven-time champion is planning a giant leap of her own in today's final against Angelique Kerber. Just 10 months after giving birth, Williams can complete an incredible comeback as she bids to become the first mother to win the tournament for 38 years. Williams is playing only her fourth tournament since Olympia's arrival in September and is now just one win away from her eighth Wimbledon title. That would make her the first mother to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Serena can also equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles if she beats Kerber.

As for German 11th seed Kerber, winning Wimbledon for the first time -- at the expense of the woman who denied her in 2016 -- would be a sweet moment. The 30-year-old has bounced back from a terrible 2017 and is close to the form that brought her the Australian and US Open titles two years ago. "Wimbledon is a really special place. I think everybody knows this tournament. It would be really special to win," she said. "With 2016, all the success, 2017, with a few up and downs, to coming back this year, I think I learned so many things about me."

Live Tennis Match Updates Between Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber, Wimbledon Women’s Final

21:24 IST: Serena Williams serves an ace to draw level 1-1 against Kerber in the second set.

21:21 IST: Kerber wins the first game of the second set in just 3 minutes. She is flying past the seven-time champion with ease.

21:17 IST: Angelique Kerber breaks Serena for the third time to take the first set 6-3 in just 31 minutes. What a dominant performance this has been from the 11th seed German.

21:13 IST: Kerber holds onto her serve to lead Serena 5-3. It seems Kerber is on her way to win the first set handsomely.

21:11 IST: Serena is broken for the second time in the first set by Angelique Kerber. Lots of double faults from the seven-time winner. Kerber leads 4-3.

21:05 IST: 19 minutes in the first set and Serena, Kerber are tied at 3-3.

21:04 IST: Serena is looking in good touch. Kerber, on the other hand, is putting up a strong fight.

20:58 IST: Serena returns the favour by breaking Kerber. The first set in tied at 2-2.

Serena strikes back.



The seven-time champion earns herself a round of applause, recovering from 0-2 down to lead 3-2 #Wimbledon

20:49 IST: What a start by Angelique Kerber, she breaks Serena in the first game and then holds onto her serve to take 2-0 lead in the first set.

20:45 IST: Hello and welcome back to the Wimbledon women's final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber.

Does an eighth #Wimbledon title beckon for @serenawilliams?#TakeOnHistory

20:15 IST: Read the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match report here.

20:09 IST: "One of the greatest matches Wimbledon has ever seen," tweets Wimbledon.

One of the greatest matches #Wimbledon has ever seen.



Let's hear for it these two gladiators pic.twitter.com/QMiiiTBC8n — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

20:03 IST: AND IT IS DONE! Novak Djokovic breaks Rafael Nadal and hence wins the semi-final tie 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11/9), 3-6, 10-8.

For the first time since 2016, @DjokerNole is a Grand Slam finalist.



The Serbian beats Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8 in a Centre Court classic to reach the #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/YJyi5tlHpv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

19:58 IST: Djokovic wins two successive points to hold on to his serve. Djokovic leads the final set 9-8.

19:53 IST: Nadal saves one match point with a brilliant drop shot that Djokovic could not reach and return. Game Nadal, the final set is tied at 8-8.

Fighting spirit personified.



Rafael Nadal saves a match point with an exquisite drop shot and holds to take us to eight games all in the decider... #Wimbledon



19:50 IST: This is now the longest match Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have ever played in terms of games.

55 and counting...



This is now the longest match Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have ever played in terms of games #Wimbledon #TakeOnHistory pic.twitter.com/9YoXPBPS1z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

19:47 IST: After a long, long battle Djokovic finally holds his serve to lead Nadal 8-7. What a cracker of a competition this is turning out to be.

19:42 IST: Nadal is not giving up any opportunity to break Djokovic but the latter, on the other hand, breaks the deuce with a strong forehand winner.

19:38 IST: Djokovic saves three break points to force the game into the second deuce.

19:35 IST: The final set has crossed the one hour mark and is tied at 7-7. Djokovic is furious with himself for not been able to return Nadal.

19:29 IST: This is a test of patience and persistence for both players. Djokovic holds his serve to lead the final set 7-6.

19:26 IST: 55 minutes in the final set and it is locked at 6-6.

Six games all, final set. Where have we heard that before...



Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal enter into sudden death territory in the decider #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GdeuqtpS4y — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

19:21 IST: Both players are currently holding their serves. A moment of inspiratio from either will see the game, set and match. Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-5 Nadal.

19:18 IST: 47 minutes in the fifth set and the game is ties at 5-5. After trailing 0-30, Nadal notches up quick points to hold his serve. The battle is still on!!

19:12 IST: Djokovic saves two break points to force a deuce. And he holds his serve. Djokovic leads the fifth set 5-4.

Under pressure, Djokovic delivers.



The Serbian faces down two break points to nudge 5-4 ahead, forcing Rafael Nadal to serve to stay in the contest #Wimbledon



19:07 IST: After Djokovic lets go of an opportunity to break Nadal, the latter holds his serve. He is surely pumped up!

19:04 IST: Djokovic forces Nadal into a deuce. Can the 12th seed break him?

18:59 IST: A tense battle going on between these two. Djokovic holds his serve to lead 4-3 in the fifth set. Will we see another marathon battle like Isner vs Anderson?

18:56 IST: Rafael Nadal serves an ace to hold his serve. The fifth game is tied at 3-3.

This is just the third time Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have contested a fifth set against each other.

They've both won one each...#Wimbledon



They've both won one each...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OM5i8giZty — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

18:52 IST: Djokovic holds his serve. The Serbian leads the fifth game 3-2.

18:48 IST: It is Djokovic 2-2 Nadal as the latter holds his serve. Nadal is looking confident, while Djokovic is fighting equally hard.

18:44 IST: Game Djokovic. A rather nice ace from the Serb helps him to hold his serve. Djokovic 2-1 Nadal. It has been four hours and counting.

18:41 IST: After 10 minutes in the fifth set, it is Djokovic 1-1 Nadal.

18:36 IST: Game Djokovic, he holds his serve.

18:35 IST: Novak Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11/9), 3-6 Rafael Nadal

18:33 IST: Rafael Nadal takes the fourth set 6-3 to take the match into a decider. Nadal an ace that is called out but a review opted by Nadal shows the ball was just inside the line.

Hold on tight...



This #Wimbledon semi-final is going all the way on Centre Court as @RafaelNadal saves three set points to take the fourth set 6-3 against Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/W5wwXkJlwZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

18:29 IST: Three quick points from Nadal helps him to force a deuce. The Spaniard is not backing down. A beautiful drop shot from Nadal gives him the advantage. He is serving for the set now.

18:26 IST: Nadal is serving for the set. However, Djokovic is not giving up as he swiftly moves onto 40-0.

18:25 IST: Nadal breaks Djokovic again!!!! Djokovic is furious with himself, he trails 3-5 in the fourth set.

A huge moment...



Rafael Nadal breaks Novak Djokovic once again, and will now serve to take us into a fifth set #Wimbledon



18:19 IST: After a couple of obstacles, Nadal finally holds his serve to lead Djokovic 4-3. However, Nadal is not looking comfortable with his wide forehand returns and Djokovic is trying to exploit it.

18:16 IST: Some fine serves from the Djoker helps his hold his serve and draw level 3-3 against Nadal in the fourth set.

18:10 IST: Djokovic returns the favour, breaks Nadal in the fifth game of the fourth set. Djokovic trails Nadal 2-3.

18:05 IST: Djokovic holds his serve as he wraps up the fourth game quickly. Djokovic 1-3 Nadal.

18:03 IST: Two quick points and Nadal holds his serve against Djokovic. Nadal 3-0 Djokovic.

18:00 IST: Nadal is fired up! He breaks Djokovic early, takes 2-0 lead in the fourth set. A wide forehand return from Nadal forces Djokovic to return close to the net that saw Nadal place the ball away from Djokovic with ease. Nadal leads Djokovic 2-0.

17:58 IST: Djokovic serves the first ace of the match. Djokovic 15-30 Nadal.

17:56 IST: Nadal wins the first game if the fourth set in 16 minutes. Resilience shown by Djokovic is amazing!!

17:52 IST: Nadal saves his serve yet again. A wide forehand return from the Spaniard forces Djokovic to return the ball near the net where Nadal places the ball well to save his point. 5th deuce of the first game.

17:48 IST: Djokovic is looking strong. He forces the third deuce in the first game of the fourth set.

17:46 IST: Djokovic had an early opportunity to break Nadal in his first serve but Nadal saves. Second deuce.

17:41 IST: Djokovic takes the first point of the fourth set. A reminder -- Djokovic is currently leading the World No.1

17:40 IST: The Wimbledon semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal resumes.

17:25 IST: Just minutes away from the semi-final clash. Stay tuned.

Rafael Nadal has *never* lost a semi-final at #Wimbledon



Is that about to change against Novak Djokovic?



Follow the drama as it unfolds



https://t.co/N05LMuoUDM pic.twitter.com/AXkTVy1CbQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

16:55 IST: The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are here to enjoy ladies' finals day.

Ladies' day out at the tennis



A warm welcome to #Wimbledon to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/MQcdvuK3KB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

16:43 IST: While we wait for the men's singles semis to resume, here is a quick look at the Women's singles finalists.

16:40 IST: After a late finish, Rafael Nadal prepares for the conclusion of his Wimbledon semi-final.

16:35 IST: Before the suspension, Djokovic leads Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11/9).

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Wimbledon semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, starting with a 26-25 career advantage over Nadal, flourished in the fast conditions under the roof, breaking in the seventh game of the opening set. But Nadal, chasing an 18th Grand Slam crown and in his first Wimbledon semi-final since finishing runner-up to Djokovic in 2011, then saved five break points in the second set to level the contest. Nadal had three set points in the third set tiebreaker -- one of them created off a lung-busting 23-shot rally.

However, he was unable to convert and Djokovic pounced to claim the set after almost three hours on court. Twelfth sees Djokovic is seeking a fifth final at the All England Club, 22nd at the majors and 13th Slam title. For Nadal, victory would put him in a sixth Wimbledon final and 25th at the majors. Djokovic has already hit 42 winners to Nadal's 39 but has converted just two of 10 break points.