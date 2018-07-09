Watch: Roger Federer Gives A Glimpse Of His Cricketing Credentials During Wimbledon Match

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player to ever grace the game but little did his fans know that the Swiss maestro also possesses cricketing talent. During his Wimbledon 2018 round of 16 match against French tennis player Adrian Mannarino on Monday, Federer was seen shadow practicing a forward defence shot. The move was later admired by his fans all over the world, who took to social media and marked it as a moment of significance. The top seed outclassed the Frenchman in straight games 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals. Following the match, Wimbledon's official Twitter handle posted a video of Federer showcasing his cricketing credentials.

A fan also took to Twitter and posted the video, going to the extent of comparing him to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, "#Federer #Cricket credentials on display. #GOAT but no #Tendulkar."

Rafael Nadal earlier said he would like to play alongside career rival and friend Roger Federer in a dream-team doubles pairing at a tournament before they retire.

World No.1 Nadal and second-ranked Federer, with 37 Grand Slam and 177 singles titles in total between them, are no strangers to doubles. They played together at the Laver Cup last year. Nadal already has 11 career doubles titles to his name including the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medal with compatriot Marc Lopez.

Federer has eight doubles trophies, the last of which came alongside Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"You never know. You can't say never," said 32-year-old Nadal when asked about the prospect of teaming with Federer at an ATP tournament.

"It is true that our calendars are not easy. Probably something that would have been nice if it happened six years ago, seven years ago, when we were younger. "Today's a little bit more difficult. But why not? He is able to do it. I'm able to do it."