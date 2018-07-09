Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On A Cycle

Rafael Nadal took time out from the hectic Wimbledon 2018 schedule to set out for grocery shopping. The Spain great, seeded second in the Wimbledon rode a bicycle donning in his usual tennis gear through a silent locality in London. Nadal, who eased past Australian Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 with a straight sets victory, is slated to play unseeded Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic later on Tuesday to find a spot in the quarter-finals. However, ahead of the crucial tie, the 32-year-old Nadal took to social media and posted a video on his chores off the court and said: "Someone has to go to do the groceries..... best way? ..... ?????? ?? Alguien tiene que ir a hacer las compras... la mejor manera?"

Nadal had earlier said he would like to play alongside career rival and friend Roger Federer in a dream-team doubles pairing at a tournament before they retire. World No.1 Nadal and second-ranked Federer, with 37 Grand Slam and 177 singles titles in total between them, are no strangers to doubles. They played together at the Laver Cup last year.

Nadal already has 11 career doubles titles to his name including the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medal with compatriot Marc Lopez. Federer has eight doubles trophies, the last of which came alongside Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"You never know. You can't say never," said 32-year-old Nadal when asked about the prospect of teaming with Federer at an ATP tournament.

Nadal has not got past the fourth round since 2011 when he finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

Understandably, the 2008 and 2010 champion is wary of looking too far ahead this year.