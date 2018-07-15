Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Live Score, Wimbledon Men's Final: Djokovic Eyes 4th Title, Faces Kevin Anderson

Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to secure a fourth Wimbledon title today but he admits he feared his best days were behind him when his career nose-dived over the last year. The 31-year-old former world number one won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam. And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb even considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015. However, Djokovic was the big-hitting, chest-pumping star of old as he defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Kevin Anderson.

It was at Wimbledon last year where his troubles started. An elbow injury forced a retirement in his quarter-final and he sat out the rest of 2017. He was then knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 in January by Hyeon Chung, then ranked at 58. Taro Daniel, the 109-ranked Japanese player, stunned in him in Indian Wells before Benoit Paire, at 47 in the rankings, knocked him out in Miami. In what was becoming a familiar tale, Martin Klizan, at 140, ousted him in Barcelona before there were signs of life with a run to the final at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.

Live Tennis Match Updates Between Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson, Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

18:35 IST: Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Cambridge are present here for the epic clash.

18:30 IST: Both players are out at the centre court, warming up.

18:22 IST: A piece of history -- Fifty years on, the Open Era's first Wimbledon champions - Billie Jean King and Rod Laver - remember it like it was yesterday.

When Billie Jean danced with Rod



Fifty years on, the Open Era's first #Wimbledon champions - @BillieJeanKing and @rodlaver - remember it like it was yesterday... #TakeOnHistory pic.twitter.com/sz7AOEqXi1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018

18:15 IST: We are few minutes away from the final. Stay tuned.

17:45 IST: A sneak peek into Kevin Anderson's pre-final moments.

17:30 IST: "One hour to go until their date with destiny," tweets Wimbledon.

17:23 IST: When royalty meeting tennis royalty!

16:33 IST: A big day awaits both Djokovic and Anderson. While Djokovic is eyeing to lift his fourth Wimbledon title, Anderson is hoping to lift his maiden Wimbledon title.

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson.

He will take a 5-1 career record over 32-year-old Anderson into today's final. His only loss was in 2008, while he has twice defeated the big-serving South African in two of his trophy-winning campaigns at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2015. A victory today will make the 21st-ranked Djokovic the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Anderson, 32, is the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final. He is also just the third African to reach this stage after Norton and Jaroslav Drobny who represented Egypt when he made the championship match in 1952 and 1954.