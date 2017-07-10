 
Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles

Updated: 10 July 2017 23:07 IST

Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens were knocked out of the women's doubles of the Wimbledon Championships by Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

Sania and her Belgian partner lost their third round match 2-6 4-6. © AFP

London: Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens were on Monday knocked out of the women's doubles event of the Wimbledon Championships by Swiss great Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan.

Seeded 13th, Sania and her Belgian partner lost their third round match 2-6 4-6 to third seed rivals in 71 minutes. Sania, who has dropped to number seven in the world in the doubles chart, is still alive in the mixed doubles with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig.

Sania had lost in pre-quarterfinals of the Australian Open and first round at the French Open, early this season. In the juniors competition, Mahak Jain advanced to the girls singles second round after defeating Croatia's Lea Boskovic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4.

Siddhant Banthia though made a first round exit from the boys singles following a tame 6-3 2-6 5-7 defeat against French Matteo Martineau.

 

Highlights
  • Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens lost 2-6, 4-6
  • Sania and Flipkens lost to Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan
  • Sania is still alive in the mixed doubles event
