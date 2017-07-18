Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer Stayed Up Drinking Until 5 AM At Bar After Historic Win

Federer's haul of 19 major titles lifts him to joint-fourth on the all-time list.

Tennis legend Roger Federer admitted he was nursing a bad hangover on Monday after celebrating a record eighth Wimbledon singles title. The 35-year-old Swiss superstar eased past seventh seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in Sunday's final to move clear of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw as the only man to have won Wimbledon on eight occasions.

Victory was also the 35-year-old's 19th grand slam title, which takes him four clear of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, and he toasted his second major of 2017 at the traditional champions' dinner with women's champion Garbine Muguruza - followed by a trip to a bar with friends and family.

"My head is ringing," Federer said on Monday morning.

"I don't know what I did last night. I drank too many different types of drinks I guess. But after the ball we went to a bar and there was about 30 or 40 friends there.

"We had a great time. I got to bed at 5 and I woke up and I didn't feel good. The last hour I have finally felt somewhat OK again. But we had a good time."

Federer's haul of 19 major titles lifts him to joint-fourth on the all-time list of grand slam winners - alongside Helen Wills Moody - with only Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) ahead of him.

