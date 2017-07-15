Wimbledon 2017 Highlights: Garbine Muguruza Defeats Venus Williams To Lift Women's Singles Title

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams set up the women's singles final clash at the Wimbledon 2017 tennis championships, eliminating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and local favourite Johanna Konta, respectively. Muguruza outplayed Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final as she advanced to her second Wimbledon final, while 37-year-old Venus defeated British Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 to return to the grand finale for the ninth time. One hour and four minutes was enough for 14th seed Muguruza to knock out 28-year-old Rybarikova, who had never passed the third round at any Grand Slam before the 2017 Wimbledon.
Catch all the Highlights of Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final match between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza here:
20:00 IST: GARBINE MUGURUZA DEFEATS VENUS WILLIAMS 7-5, 6-0 TO LIFT WIMBLEDON 2017 WOMEN'S SINGLES TITLE.
For the first time, @GarbiMuguruza is the #Wimbledon champion... pic.twitter.com/0IQyg2jfar— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
19:58 IST: Championship point for Muguruza. A loud cheer from the crowd.
19:54 IST: And, Muguruza does in style once again. She leads the second set 5-0. The Spaniard is just one game away from the title.
19:51 IST: A long rally and Muguruza smashes a powerful backhand. She leads the second set 4-0.
19:48 IST: Muguruza is on fire! The Spaniard takes the third game too. She leads 3-0 in the second set.
Make that six straight games...@GarbiMuguruza gets another break in the second set to move 3-0 up against Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/we17tj35vC— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
19:46 IST:
How momentum can change...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
From two set points down, @GarbiMuguruza has now won five games in a row to take a 2-0 lead in the second set pic.twitter.com/v4Lws5u0Jo
19:44 IST: Another lovely backhand from Muguruza. She makes it 2-0 in the second set.
Venus up against it...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
The American double faults to hand Garbine Muguruza a break at the start of the second set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DQ8eq234Zc
19:41 IST: Brilliant start from Muguruza in the second set. She takes 1-0 lead in the second set.
19:40 IST: Here's what Tennis legend Boris Becker said after the first set:
One of the best first sets I have seen at @Wimbledon #Muguruza #Williams in a final ...— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) July 15, 2017
19:38 IST:
The tale of the tape in the first set...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AsieyNkO0E— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
19:35 IST: Garbine Muguruza wins first set 7-5 vs Venus Williams.
Advantage @GarbiMuguruza...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
The Spaniard claims a high-quality first set 7-5 against Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/e6D8kcg3NR
19:31 IST: What a rally! Muguruza wins the long-rally battle. She is one point away from the winning the set.
19:27 IST: Muguruza makes it 6-5 with a solid forehand. What a comeback from the Spaniard. She is just a game away from winning the opening set.
After saving two set points on her own serve, Garbine Muguruza then claims the first break of the match to take a 6-5 lead...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OIS4sUH2F7— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
19:21 IST: What a performance from Muguruza. She wins back-to-back games and makes it 5-5 in the opening set.
A final living up to its billing...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
From 15-40 down, Garbine Muguruza wins four straight points to draw level at 5-5 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SNgTQeulUG
19:17 IST: A solid backhand and Venus makes it 5-4. She is just one game away from winning the first set.
19:08 IST: Venus Williams takes the fourth game. Fourth deuce decided the winner. Incredible display from the American. Venus leads the opening set 4-3 vs Muguruza.
Venus under pressure...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
But the No.10 seed holds her nerve to save break point and regain the lead at 4-3 in the first set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sdNZ4WHseC
19:01 IST: Muguruza takes the game and makes it 3-3 in he opening set against Venus Williams.
19:00 IST: Incredible movement from Venus Williams. She goes back and smashes a solid forehand. It's 40-30. Can she take fourth game to make it 4-2 in the opening set?
18:56 IST: Venus Williams holds to lead 3-2 in the first set vs Muguruza.
18:55 IST:
Centre stage...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AFJFo5shct— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
18:53 IST: Brilliant comeback from Muguruza. She makes it 2-2 in first set against Venus.
18:45 IST: Venus takes the first game. Brilliant display from the American. She leads the first set 1-0.
18:43 IST: A loud cheer as Venus Williams arrives. She is aiming her 6th Wimbledon title today.
Following in great footsteps.@GarbiMuguruza and @Venuseswilliams make the walk to Centre Court...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IvyxDmOMCe— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
18:35 IST: Today, 12-year-old Rebecca will perform the Ladies' Singles Final coin toss. This is her story..
Today, 12-year-old Rebecca will perform the Ladies' Singles Final coin toss.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
This is her story...#Wimbledon @WimbledonFDN @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/iAEoZKuPtA
18:33 IST: Both the finalists - Venus and Muguruza - have arrived. A loud cheer from the crowd.
18:31 IST: Venus has 3-1 edge in her career against Muguruza, but the Spaniard won this year in Rome.
18:29 IST: We are minutes away from the title clash.
It's nearly time to take your seats....— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
The Ladies' Singles Final is just minutes away - listen LIVE: https://t.co/3yBtAroye6#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aVLBavWiJK
18:21 IST: Venus Williams aiming for her 6th Wimbledon title. Can she do it today?
2000. 2001. 2005. 2007. 2008— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
2017? @Venuseswilliams and #Wimbledon, quite the story... pic.twitter.com/v1BihgmPlX
18:17 IST:
The waiting is over #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sbJ4CEVjRJ— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017
17:50 IST: Garbine Muguruza will be hoping to win her maiden title on SW19 while Venus Williams wants the trophy for the sixth time in her career. Who will emerge triumphant?
17:49 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the women's singles final at Wimbledon.
The 2016 French Open champion reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in 2015, when she lost to American legend Serena Williams. Venus, eyeing her eighth Grand Slam title, ended Britain's hope for a local women's single champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 and any hope of a British champion in the singles this year as she ousted Konta on the heels of Andy Murray's shocking defeat in the previous round.