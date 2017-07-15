Wimbledon 2017 Highlights: Garbine Muguruza Defeats Venus Williams To Lift Women's Singles Title

Wimbledon 2017 Highlights: Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title.

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams set up the women's singles final clash at the Wimbledon 2017 tennis championships, eliminating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and local favourite Johanna Konta, respectively. Muguruza outplayed Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final as she advanced to her second Wimbledon final, while 37-year-old Venus defeated British Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 to return to the grand finale for the ninth time. One hour and four minutes was enough for 14th seed Muguruza to knock out 28-year-old Rybarikova, who had never passed the third round at any Grand Slam before the 2017 Wimbledon.

Catch all the Highlights of Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final match between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza here:

20:00 IST: GARBINE MUGURUZA DEFEATS VENUS WILLIAMS 7-5, 6-0 TO LIFT WIMBLEDON 2017 WOMEN'S SINGLES TITLE.

19:58 IST: Championship point for Muguruza. A loud cheer from the crowd.

19:54 IST: And, Muguruza does in style once again. She leads the second set 5-0. The Spaniard is just one game away from the title.

19:51 IST: A long rally and Muguruza smashes a powerful backhand. She leads the second set 4-0.

19:48 IST: Muguruza is on fire! The Spaniard takes the third game too. She leads 3-0 in the second set.

Make that six straight games...@GarbiMuguruza gets another break in the second set to move 3-0 up against Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/we17tj35vC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

How momentum can change...



From two set points down, @GarbiMuguruza has now won five games in a row to take a 2-0 lead in the second set pic.twitter.com/v4Lws5u0Jo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:44 IST: Another lovely backhand from Muguruza. She makes it 2-0 in the second set.

Venus up against it...



The American double faults to hand Garbine Muguruza a break at the start of the second set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DQ8eq234Zc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:41 IST: Brilliant start from Muguruza in the second set. She takes 1-0 lead in the second set.

19:40 IST: Here's what Tennis legend Boris Becker said after the first set:

One of the best first sets I have seen at @Wimbledon #Muguruza #Williams in a final ... — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) July 15, 2017

The tale of the tape in the first set...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AsieyNkO0E — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:35 IST: Garbine Muguruza wins first set 7-5 vs Venus Williams.

Advantage @GarbiMuguruza...



The Spaniard claims a high-quality first set 7-5 against Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/e6D8kcg3NR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:31 IST: What a rally! Muguruza wins the long-rally battle. She is one point away from the winning the set.

19:27 IST: Muguruza makes it 6-5 with a solid forehand. What a comeback from the Spaniard. She is just a game away from winning the opening set.

After saving two set points on her own serve, Garbine Muguruza then claims the first break of the match to take a 6-5 lead...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OIS4sUH2F7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:21 IST: What a performance from Muguruza. She wins back-to-back games and makes it 5-5 in the opening set.

A final living up to its billing...



From 15-40 down, Garbine Muguruza wins four straight points to draw level at 5-5 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SNgTQeulUG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:17 IST: A solid backhand and Venus makes it 5-4. She is just one game away from winning the first set.

19:08 IST: Venus Williams takes the fourth game. Fourth deuce decided the winner. Incredible display from the American. Venus leads the opening set 4-3 vs Muguruza.

Venus under pressure...



But the No.10 seed holds her nerve to save break point and regain the lead at 4-3 in the first set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sdNZ4WHseC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

19:01 IST: Muguruza takes the game and makes it 3-3 in he opening set against Venus Williams.

19:00 IST: Incredible movement from Venus Williams. She goes back and smashes a solid forehand. It's 40-30. Can she take fourth game to make it 4-2 in the opening set?

18:56 IST: Venus Williams holds to lead 3-2 in the first set vs Muguruza.

18:53 IST: Brilliant comeback from Muguruza. She makes it 2-2 in first set against Venus.

18:45 IST: Venus takes the first game. Brilliant display from the American. She leads the first set 1-0.

18:43 IST: A loud cheer as Venus Williams arrives. She is aiming her 6th Wimbledon title today.

18:35 IST: Today, 12-year-old Rebecca will perform the Ladies' Singles Final coin toss. This is her story..

18:33 IST: Both the finalists - Venus and Muguruza - have arrived. A loud cheer from the crowd.

18:31 IST: Venus has 3-1 edge in her career against Muguruza, but the Spaniard won this year in Rome.

18:29 IST: We are minutes away from the title clash.

It's nearly time to take your seats....



The Ladies' Singles Final is just minutes away - listen LIVE: https://t.co/3yBtAroye6#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aVLBavWiJK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

18:21 IST: Venus Williams aiming for her 6th Wimbledon title. Can she do it today?

17:50 IST: Garbine Muguruza will be hoping to win her maiden title on SW19 while Venus Williams wants the trophy for the sixth time in her career. Who will emerge triumphant?

17:49 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

The 2016 French Open champion reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in 2015, when she lost to American legend Serena Williams. Venus, eyeing her eighth Grand Slam title, ended Britain's hope for a local women's single champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 and any hope of a British champion in the singles this year as she ousted Konta on the heels of Andy Murray's shocking defeat in the previous round.