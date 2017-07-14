Wimbledon 2017 highlights, Men's Singles Semi-final: Roger Federer Beats Tomas Berdych In Straight Sets, Sets Up Final Clash Against Marin Cilic

Wimbledon 2017 highlights: Roger Federer beat Tomas Berdych in the second semi-final.

Wimbledon 2017 highlights: Roger Federer beat Tomas Berdych in the second semi-final. © AFP

Roger Federer reached a record 11th Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6(7-4) 7-6(7-4) 6-4 win over 11th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. Federer is yet to drop a set this Wimbledon and extended the all-time record of Wimbledon finals he took sole ownership of at the 2012 edition. He will play Marin Cilic, who is in his maiden Wimbledon final, on Sunday. Cilic quelled American Sam Querrey's challenge in four sets - 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) 7-5 - and close to three hours to book a final berth after the first semi-final of the day.

Federer is aiming to add a 19th Major to his resume after winning the elusive 18th in Melbourne this January. The Swiss third seed is attempting to win his eighth Wimbledon title this time. He holds a 6-1 head-to-head lead over Cilic. Cilic had beaten him at the 2014 US Open semi-finals, the only Major he went on to win. The 35-year-old Federer had thrashed 2016 finalist Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.

Catch all the highlights of Wimbledon 2017 men's singles semi-final match between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych here:

23:25 IST: Thank you for joining us this evening. We will be back for the women's singles final on Saturday when Venus Williams takes on Garbine Muguruza. Until then, good night!

23:23 IST: Federer will play Cilic on Sunday in the men's singles final.

23:18 IST: He's done it!! Roger Federer wins 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon final!

23:17 IST: Federer brings up 3 match points

23:15 IST: Berdych stays alive. Holds his serve as Federer leads 5-4.

23:12 IST: Federer wins the game at love. Takes a 5-3 lead. He's just a game away from reaching his 11th Wimbledon final.

23:09 IST: A break point opportunity for Federer, wins the point with a deep-placed forehand volley. Berdych hits the backhand return long and Federer gets the break! The Swiss leads 4-3!

23:05 IST: A deep serve to get the advantage and closes out the game with his third ace in the game! That's the Federer style isn't it! He holds to equal scores 3-3.

23:04 IST: Berdych has two break points! Federer serves an ace to save the first one. And another to make it deuce!

23:01 IST: Berdych comes up with a backhand stunner to get the advantage and then Federer hits the return into the net. So Berdych holds and goes up 3-2.

22:58 IST: That's a break point for the Swiss. Can he convert? No, he hits the ball into the net. It's deuce.

22:56 IST: Easy hold for the Swiss as the scoreboard reads 2-2.

22:53 IST: Berdych leads 2-1 in the third. The set again progresses on serve.

22:45 IST: Can Berdych make a comeback from two sets down? It remains to be seen as the third set gets underway

22:43 IST: He's done it! Federer wins the second set 7-6 (7-4) to take a 2 sets to love lead

22:42 IST: Berdych saves one wrong footing the Swiss. It's 6-4 Federer

22:41 IST: 3 set points for Federer. The tiebreak score reads 6-3 in his favour

22:39 IST: It's 5-1 Federer.

22:37 IST: Beautiful return of serve winner from Federer. It's 2-1 Federer.

22:35 IST: Berdych holds serve at love. It's 6-6 and that means another tiebreak.

22:33 IST: Federer moves ahead, makes it 6-5. Can Berdych hold or will he lose his serve?

22:30 IST: Berdych holds serve to make it 5-5

22:27 IST: That was an easy game. Federer holds serve to lead 5-4. Can he break Berdych in the next game to take a two sets lead?

22:24 IST: Berdych makes it 4-4, wins the game at love. Who will get the break in the second set?

22:20 IST: The crowd is on its feet as Federer's unbelievable angled return makes it deuce. Goes up 4-3 after winning the next two points.

22:19 IST: Berdych has a break point! He set it up with a brilliant forehand return of serve winner.

22:17 IST: Brilliant volley from Berdych to hold his serve. It's 3-3 now

22:15 IST: Both have served 5 aces so far in the match. Who do you think will end with the highest number today?

22:14 IST: Federer holds serve to go up 3-2. This is turning out to be an entertainer for sure.

22:10 IST: Berdych manages to hold his serve and survive the Federer pressure. It's 2-2

22:09 IST: What a forehand pass from Federer. Absolutely kisses the line as Berdych looks stunned. Back to deuce.

22:08 IST: Berdych saves a break point opportunity with a brilliant serve. Back to deuce and then hits a winner to set up a game point.

22:03 IST: The second set progresses on serve. Federer leads 2-1

22:01 IST: Berdych holds serve to equal scores. It's 1-1 now.

21:59 IST: Federer wins first game to go up 1-0 in the second.

21:54 IST: 6-4 Federer as Berdych makes another unforced error. 2 set points for the Swiss. Can he convert? YES he can!! Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) after 53 minutes of play as Berdych mishits a backhand.

21:52 IST: Unforced error from Berdych as Federer up 5-3.

21:50 IST: Federer leads 4-2 as the players change sides. Mirka Federer is seen cheering on her husband from the stands.

21:48 IST: Sublime Federer does what he does best. Approaches the net and puts away the ball for a winner, takes a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak.

21:47 IST: Berdych seems to be attacking that Federer forehand! That's an unlikely strategy! Will it pay off?

21:46 IST: The applause is deafening as Federer holds serve, takes the first set to a tiebreak

21:43 IST: Berdych holds serve, leads 6-5.

21:42 IST: Berdych comes up to the net and hits a drop shot, Federer picks it up and hits it straight at his opponent to gain a break point. But loses the opportunity once more.

21:40 IST: Break point for Federer after Berdych hits long. Can he convert? No, back to deuce.

21:38 IST: Beautiful placing from Federer. He wrong-foots Berdych to go up 40-0 and then wins the game. The scores stand 5-5.

21:37 IST: As the crowd is silenced, Federer is serving to stay in the set. Can he do it?

21:36 IST: Game Berdych. Two great games from the 11th seeded Czech to lead 5-4 in the first set.

21:35 IST: The unforced errors are piling up uncharacteristically from the Swiss Master. Berdych races to a 40-0 lead on his serve.

21:32 IST: Federer saves again, back to deuce. But an unforced error from the Swiss gives Berdych another chance for a break. And he doesn't miss this opportunity. Federer loses his serve, serving with new balls as the scores are levelled 4-4.

21:31 IST: Nope, it's back to deuce but Berdych sets up a second break point in the game with a forehand cross court winner.

21:30 IST: That's a double fault from Federer to hand Berdych a break point. Can the Czech convert?

21:26 IST: Unforced error from Federer to give Berdych the game. Federer leads 4-3. Can he win the set after this changeover?

21:25 IST: That single-handed backhand is such a delight. Federer makes it deuce with a backhand down the line winner in the seventh game.

21:24 IST: It seems the pressure is hurting Berdych, making too many unforced errors. He needs to concentrate and try his best. Remember, he's beaten the Swiss previously in 2010 at the same venue.

21:22 IST: Federer has been on court for 22 minutes and he's already broken Berdych and taken a 4-2 lead! He won the last game at love on his service.

21:17 IST: Break point opportunity for Federer and he converts!! He's up 3-2!!

21:13 IST: The jam-packed Centre Court crowd cheers for any point Federer wins. Can he break Berdych?

21:12 IST: Sublime Federer getting the job done. Holds serve at love. It's 2-2 in the first set.

21:09 IST: The first 3 games stay on serve. Berdych up 2-1.

21:08 IST: No sweat for Federer. Makes it 1-1

21:05 IST: Berdych wins the first game on serve. Up 1-0

21:00 IST: And here we go. It's Federer vs Berdych. Federer aiming to reach his 11th Wimbledon final while Berdych his second.

20:45 IST: The action will soon begin on Centre Court. Stay tuned!

20:37 IST: Cilic wins 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) 7-5! He now awaits the winner of the match between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych in the final.

20:36 IST: He's done it!!! Cilic beats Querrey, wins the fourth set 7-5 to enter the Wimbledon final!!

20:35 IST: Querrey saves one. Cilic has one more.

20:35 IST: Another error! Cilic has 2 match points!!

20:35 IST: Querrey loses challenge. It's 15-30.

20:34 IST: Double fault from Querrey! 0-15

20:32 IST: Cilic takes 6-5 lead, winning the game at love. He's now 4 points away from a final berth. Can he break Querrey?

20:30 IST: Querrey holds serve to level scores. It's 5-5 now

20:26 IST: Beautiful serve by Cilic. Wins the game and takes crucial 5-4 lead.

20:25 IST: Cilic is concentration personified right now. His big serves are on point as he races to 40-15. But makes a backhand unforced error for Querrey to win a point. It's 40-30

20:22 IST: Cilic breaks back!!! It's 4-4 now! Cilic is not ready to relinquish his set-lead it seems!

20:19 IST: Cilic's aces on point today. Serves up 22nd ace to hold serve. Querrey leads 4-3

20:15 IST: Easy game for Querrey. Takes a 4-2 lead

20:14 IST: Cilic holds his serve. Querrey leads 3-2

20:11 IST: Querrey holds serve to go up 3-1! What will Cilic do now?

20:06 IST: Querrey holds to make it 1-1 and then breaks Cilic's serve to take a 2-1 lead!

20:00 IST: The fourth set has started and Cilic has already raced to a 1-0 lead.

19:56 IST: Cilic wins the third set 7-6 (7-3) to take a 2-1 lead!

19:55 IST: It's 6-3 Cilic. 3 set points for the Croatian

19:54 IST: Cilic takes the lead. Up 4-3

19:53 IST: After breaking Querrey on the first point, Cilic tales a 2-1 lead in the tiebreak. But the American isn't far behind. An ace and he levels 2-2. Then goes up 3-2.

19:50 IST: Cilic serves the 19th ace of the match to level scores 6-6. It's on to the tiebreak now.

19:45 IST: Easy service game for Querrey. Leads 6-5. Can he break Cilic in the next game to take the third set?

19:41 IST: Cilic holds serve to win the 10th game of the third set with an ace. It's 5-5

19:39 IST: Querrey takes a 5-4 lead. Can Cilic win two games in a row to break? Let's wait and watch

19:37 IST: Gorgeous drop shot from Querrey!

19:34 IST: Cilic holds, wins the game at love. It's now 4-4

19:33 IST: The pace seems to have picked up from both guys, The big serves are booming as none want to relinquish their serve

19:31 IST: Querrey responds in kind. Serves an ace down the middle to take a 4-3 lead in the third set.

19:30 IST: The big serves are coming from Cilic. Wins the game to level scores 3-3.

19:26 IST: Querrey seems re-energized as he takes a 3-2 lead. The set is back on serve.

19:24 IST: Querrey stuns with an angled crosscourt backhand winner to clinch the break. It's now 2-2.

19:22 IST: Now 2 break point opportunities for Querrey! Cilic saves the first one.

19:18 IST: Cilic's return bang on the line, the review proves it. He breaks Querrey to take a 2-1 lead.

19:17 IST: 2 break point opportunities for Cilic. Querrey saves one but Cilic still has a chance.

19:15 IST: Cilic takes the game at love. Levels scores 1-1.

19:13 IST: Querrey smashes a winner to hold on to his serve. Leads 1-0 in the third set.

19:12 IST: Silly mistake from Querrey. It's the third deuce now

19:11 IST: Cilic crushes the forehand down the line winner on the run! Querrey has no answer! Back to deuce

19:09 IST: Querrey fights back. Displaces Cilic and then finishes the point with a forehand volley. It's deuce.

19:08 IST: 3 break points for Cilic in the first game of the third set.

19:05 IST: Three set points for Cilic. And he does it! Wins the second set 6-4 with an easy winner.

19:02 IST: Querrey holds serve. It's 5-4. Cilic will serve for the set after the break

18:59 IST: Cilic is not letting this opportunity pass him by. Races to take a 5-3 lead on his service game

18:58 IST: There's Sachin Tendulkar in attendance at the Centre Court. Wonder who the cricket legend is supporting in this match!

18:55 IST: He's done it! He passes Querrey beautifully with a backhand winner. Breaks Querrey to go up 4-3!

18:54 IST: 3 break points! Can Cilic convert?

18:52 IST: That's ace number 9 from Cilic to go up 30-0. Another ace to win the game at 40-0. Scores levelled 3-3.

18:49 IST: Beautiful winner from Querrey. His backhand return almost kisses the tram line, Cilic no where close to it. Querrey keeps the lead 3-2. The second set is still on serve.

18:48 IST: And no, it's deuce.

18:47 IST: That's a break point chance!! Cilic forces Querrey to err as he kept to his backhand.

18:44 IST: Cilic keeps it steady. Pumps his fist as Querrey hits a return long. It's 2-2 now

18:40 IST: That was an easy game. Querrey wins at love to lead 2-1

18:39 IST: Nope Cilic holds. Wins the game to level scores 1-1

18:35 IST: Cilic misses out on a break point opportunity! Querrey takes the lead in the second set as he leads 1-0. Can he break Cilic now?

18:28 IST: And he's done it!! Cilic hits the return long as Querrey wins the first set 7-6 (8-6) after 48 minutes of play.

18:27 IST: Cilic hits it out!! Querrey is 1 big serve away fromt he first set. He leads 7-6

18:26 IST: There seems to be a hold up. Something's happening in the crowd? Someone is taken ill in the crowd it seems.

18:25 IST: Cilic serves an ace but Querrey asks for a review. The American wins the challenge. Cilic to serve a second serve.

18:24 IST: Oh no!! Querrey's return hits the net!! It's 6-6! The players change sides.

18:24 IST: Cilic hits the return of serve out!! Set point for Querrey. He's up 6-5

18:23 IST: It's now 5-5! What an intense tiebreak!

18:22 IST: Unforced error from Cilic on serve! Querrey up 5-4

18:21 IST: Brilliant volley from Querrey. It's now 4-4

18:20 IST: Querrey not giving up. Wins both his serves. The score - 4-3 Cilic

18:19 IST: Cilic wins two points on the trot. Up 4-1 in the tiebreak.

18:17 IST: Ah a mini break!! Finally! Cilic is 2-1 up in the tiebreak!

18:16 IST: Who will win the tie-break?

18:15 IST: Querrey holds, makes it 6-6.

18:11 IST: Game Cilic as the American's return of serve hits the net. The Croatian leads 6-5. Can he now break Querrey to win the first set?

18:09 IST: 10 games in 28 minutes, and the first set score is 5-5. Querrey is not giving up!

18:07 IST: The last time these two had in Wimbledon was back in the round of 32 in 2012. Cilic had won in five sets, the final set at 17-15!!

18:05 IST: What an ace down the centre on 40-0! Cilic leads 5-4

18:03 IST: And no. It's 4-4. Querrey keeps the set on serve

18:02 IST: It's a question of who will break first now. Can Cilic do it?

18:00 IST: Cilic is consistently attacking Querrey's backhand and forces the American to make an error. Cilic takes a 4-3 lead.

17:58 IST: Oh that's an unforced error from Querrey. Cilic leads 40-0 on serve.

17:56 IST: Both these fellows are known for their big serves. And they are yet to make mistakes. Querrey levels scores with a forehand down the line winner from mid court at 40-15. It's 3-3 now

17:53 IST: Just 12 minutes into the first set and Cilic takes a 3-2 lead. There have been no breaks yet

17:51 IST: Querrey means business. Takes the game at love. It's 2-2 now

17:48 IST: Two back-to-back aces from Cilic to win the game. Keeps it on serve as he goes up 2-1

17:46 IST: That was a strong serve on game point as Cilic makes an error on the return of serve. Querrey levels scores 1-1

17:44 IST: Let's see how Querrey's serve is today. Can he keep the match on serve or will Cilic break?

17:43 IST: Game Cilic. Cilic wins the first game with ease, leads 1-0

17:40 IST: Cilic to serve. Let's play!

17:36 IST: Cilic and Querrey warm up on court. Cilic leads 4-0 in head-to-head meetings. Can Querrey break the jinx?

17:31 IST: And here we go. Cilic and Querrey are walking onto Centre Court.

17:23 IST: The first semi-final will get underway in some minutes, stay tuned

17:13 IST: And then it's Roger Federer Vs Tomas Berdych in the second Wimbledon men's singles semi-final

17:11 IST: It's Marin Cilic Vs Sam Querrey in the first Wimbledon men's singles semi-final

17:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Federer is aiming to add a 19th Major to his resume after winning the elusive 18th in Melbourne this January. The Swiss third seed is attempting to win his seventh Wimbledon title this time. Berdych had previously halted Federer in the 2010 quarter-final and the Czech is hoping to repeat that feat seven years later. While the 35-year-old Federer is yet to drop a set and easily thrashed 2016 finalist Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals, Berdych had it easier after second seed Novak Djokovic retired hurt trailing a set in his last-eight clash. If Berdych beats Federer, he will reach his second Wimbledon final.