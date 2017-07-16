Wimbledon 2017 Live, Men's Final: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic

The Wimbledon men's final pits the tennis player who has won the most titles on grass, Switzerland's Roger Federer with 18, against the one with the highest percentage of wins on grass courts this year, Croatian Marin Cilic with 12 victories and just two losses. Federer, winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, comes in as the big favourite in his 29th final in that category against the winner of the 2014 US Open. Not only that, but the Basel native reached the final without losing a single set in the last two weeks -- just as he did at Wimbledon in 2006 and 2008. At age 35 and 342 days, Federer seems rejuvenated every time he sets foot on the turf at the All England Club. His string of quick victories in the playoffs has been phenomenal. Winning the final would be his eighth Wimbledon title and his 18th Grand Slam, records in both categories.

Catch all the Live Updates of Wimbledon 2017 men's singles final match between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic here:

19:05 IST: Federer has started dominating now. He leads the first set 4-2.

19:01 IST: A solid backhand and Federer takes 3-2 lead against Cilic in the opening set.

Fine margins.



After saving a break point on his own serve, Federer then breaks the Cilic serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h3uKeBzBoR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

18:57 IST: What a comeback from Federer. He makes it 2-2 in the opening set.

A look at the numbers as the 131st Gentlemen's Singles final gets under way... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dTDL1aywox — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

18:52 IST: Brilliant show from Cilic. He takes the second game with a solid backhand. Cilic leads Federer 2-1 in the opening set.

18:48 IST: Federer takes the second game to make it 1-all in the opening set against Marin Cilic.

18:45 IST: Marin Cilic wins the first game of the opening set. The Croatian leads the first set 1-0 against Federer.

18:42 IST: It's 40-40 (deuce) in the opening game of the first set. .

18:41 IST: Cilic hits forehand and the ball bounces before the nets. First point for Federer. Loud cheer from the crowd.

18:40 IST: Time to get in position. Warm-up done, it is time for action. Here we go!

18:35 IST: TOSS: Roger Federer wins the coin toss, elects to receive.

A date with destiny.Federer goes for title No.8. Cilic goes for title No.1.Listen live: https://t.co/3yBtAr6WPw https://t.co/abDN5bCDTg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

18:33 IST: Both the finalists - Roger Federer and Marin Cilic - have arrived at the court for the final showdown. Did you hear the cheer? Yes, that's for Federer.

18:11 IST: Roger Federer is all set for the final battle against Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Ahead of his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon crown, Roger Federer practices out on Court... 8 pic.twitter.com/rKwX9uQ9yg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

18:07 IST:

18:06 IST: Big moment!

Today 11-year old Luca Schmetzer will perform the Coin Toss at the Gentlemen's Singles Final representing @Place2Be.



Here's Luca's story: pic.twitter.com/aGCSdk5VJy — Wimbledon Foundation (@WimbledonFdn) July 16, 2017

18:05 IST:

Those in #theQueue for on-day sales will have to wait many hours. #Wimbledon advises those intending to queue, not to travel to SW19. pic.twitter.com/wbReg3Q2Qa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

18:03 IST: Roger Federer won the Wimbledon titles in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012. Can he lift his 8th Wimbledon trophy today?

18:00 IST: Who will lift the Wimbledon 2017 men's singles title?

ROGER FEDERER

or

MARIN CILIC

The final day of The Championships 2017 has arrived.



Will we witness history? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a5PxjkIrUG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

17:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the Wimbledon 2017 men's singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic.

This season Federer has won four tournaments -- the Australian Open, the Masters 1,000 at Indian Wells and Miami, and the Halle Open for the ninth time. Cilic is the first Croatian to reach the Wimbledon final since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001, and so far in the tourney has racked up 130 aces compared with 64 by Switzerland's best. Sunday will be the eighth time they have played each other, and the second consecutive at Wimbledon, with the record standing at 6-1 in favour of Federer. Federer won the first five matches, until Cilic beat him in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open, where the Croatian went on to take his only major title. A victory will make Federer No. 1 in the world, his best ranking since August 2016. And if Cilic comes out on top, the Croatian will be No. 5, ahead of Federer.