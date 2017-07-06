 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Leander Paes-Adil Shamasdin Bow Out In First Round

Updated: 06 July 2017 21:05 IST

Leander Paes and partner Adil Shamasdin lost a marathon first-round battle to Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald.

Wimbledon 2017: Leander Paes-Adil Shamasdin Bow Out In First Round
Leander Paes and Adil Shamasdin lost in five sets. © AFP

Leander Paes' 23rd Wimbledon appearance didn't go according to plan. The veteran ended with a men's doubles first round defeat in a gruelling five-setter against Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald on Thursday. Playing with Adil Shamasdin, the Indo-Canadian pair lost 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-7(2) 8-10 to the Austrian opponents in a match that lasted just a minute short of four hours. Paes and Shamadin have won two Challenger level titles together in the 2017 season.

In a long-drawn fifth set, Paes and his Canadian partner lost serve at 8-8 and their rivals grabbed the opportunity to serve out the match in the next game.

Among the other Indians in the fray, the Indian combination of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan won the first round on Wednesday while former world No 1 Sania Mirza and new partner Kirsten Flipkens breezed through their first round women's doubles match.

The only disappointment in the Indian camp on Wednesday came when Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, lost a close-fought battle with partner Jared Donaldson in the first round. The Indo-American duo lost 7-6 (4) 7-5 6-7(3) 0-6 3-6 to British pair of Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke after fighting hard for three hours and 15 minutes on court number nine.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Leander Paes Adil Shamasdin Tennis
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Leander Paes was playing his 23rd Wimbledon
  • Paes and Shamasdin lost in the first round
  • They lost 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-7(2) 8-10
Related Articles
French Open: Purav Raja-Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters in Men's Doubles, Leander Paes Exits
French Open: Purav Raja-Divij Sharan Enter Pre-Quarters in Men's Doubles, Leander Paes Exits
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Wrangle 'New Chapter In Old Story'
Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Wrangle 'New Chapter In Old Story'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.