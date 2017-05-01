Watch Rafael Nadal Make A Splash In Barcelona

It's not easy winning on European clay but Rafael Nadal makes it look so. The Spaniard claimed his 10th Barcelona Open title, 51st overall on clay, on Sunday beating Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 to give himself the perfect start to his favourite clay court season on the tennis calendar. After winning his 10th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend he's aiming for his 10th French Open title when the year's second Grand Slam commences later this month. But before all that, how did Nadal celebrate the win? With a splash of course!

Rafael Nadal traditionally jumps into a swimming pool when he wins in Barcelona and on Sunday, he didn't disappoint.

A video shows him run and plunge into a swimming pool with the ball kids of the tournament with photographers on the other side continuously clicking away.

Celebrando una de las tradiciones del #Godó!! Muy contento con la victoria! pic.twitter.com/xMG38tjRwF — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 30, 2017

Nadal has had an incredible week where he didn't drop a single set. He's won 20 of 21 sets so far on the European clay court swing so far.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion is surely the man to look out for when the French Open starts. With nine Majors at the venue, the most by any man at Roland Garros, 30-year-old Nadal will hope to make up for an early exit last year.

El equipo con la Copa del #God. Muchas gracias equipo! pic.twitter.com/6TpyF56A8g — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 30, 2017

He had pulled out with a left wrist injury in the Round of 32 which halted his season for two months before he made a return at the Rio Olympics.