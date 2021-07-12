Novak Djokovic reigned supreme at the All England Club, beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and his sixth Wimbledon crown. The World No.1 won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While the Serb was hailed for his stellar achievement, he also received widespread praise for his beautiful gesture for a young fan after the final. Following his Wimbledon triumph, Djokovic was seen giving his racquet to a young fan, who was seated courtside, holding a sign with an adjective for each letter of 'Novak'.

Number 1

Outstanding

Victorious

Ambitious

Kissable

Djokovic's brilliant gesture was greeted with loud cheers by the Centre Court crowd.

The Serbian superstar had done something similar after winning the French Open last month.

"He was in my ear the entire match basically, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics, as well," said Djokovic had said in the post-match press conference.

On Sunday, Djokovic overcame a nervy start to emerge triumphant with the victory putting him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

If he wins the US Open in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic is now equal with Federer and Nadal on 20 Grand Slam title.

"It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today," said the Serbian.

"They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

(With AFP inputs)