Venus Williams Reaches Settlement In Fatal Traffic Accident

Updated: 22 November 2018 00:07 IST

The family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson had filed a wrongful death suit against Williams following the June 2017 crash in Palm Beach, Florida.

Venus Williams has reached a settlement with the estate of a man who died in a traffic collision in Florida with a car driven by the tennis star. The family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson filed a wrongful death suit against Williams following the June 2017 crash in Palm Beach, Florida. No charges were filed by police against Williams or the driver of the other car over the accident. The settlement reached last week does not reveal any of the terms of the agreement other than a stipulation that both parties will pay their own attorneys' fees.

Barson's wife was driving and he was in the passenger seat when the collision occurred with the car driven by Williams.

Barson suffered severe injuries and died two weeks later.

