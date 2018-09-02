Watch: Roger Federer's Unreal Shot At US Open Leaves Nick Kyrgios Dumbfounded

Few would go against claims that Roger Federer is the GOAT in the sport of tennis. On Saturday, the Swiss maestro gave yet another sneak peek of his greatness with a spectacular shot that not only left the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium dumbfounded but also got a priceless reaction from his opponent Nick Kyrgios . The Australian hit an almost perfect cross-court drop shot that most players would not have even tried to retrieve but Federer is not your average player. The 37-year-old not only chased down and retrieved the ball but struck a jaw-dropping winner around the post.

Here is the video of the shot that tennis fans across the globe are talking about.

"It was definitely one of the more unique ones," said Federer, who raced forward and wide on a sharply angled shot from Kyrgios, stretched and flicked a forehand around the post.

Kyrgios's eyes widened in astonishment as the ball landed in his court and could be heard opining at the ensuing changeover "That's got to be the greatest shot in tennis."

Federer said it was all instinct -- it's not a shot that can be practiced.

"You don't get an opportunity to hit around the net post very often, because in practice the net is out further and the court is more narrow.

"For a shot like this to happen in a practice, you will will be running into a fence and you will hit it into the net.

"These shots can only really happen on a big court where you play with the singles posts in the doubles alley."

Federer went on to beat Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the US Open last 16.

The second seeded Swiss will be seeking a 13th appearance in the US Open quarterfinals when he plays Australian John Millman, who reached the last 16 of a major for the first time with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin.

(With AFP Inputs)