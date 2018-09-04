 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

US Open: John Millman 'A Little Guilty' After Shocking Roger Federer

Updated: 04 September 2018 16:15 IST

John Millman's joy was tinged with guilt after he stunned 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

US Open: John Millman
John Millman reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. © AFP

John Millman's joy was tinged with guilt after he stunned 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday. As Federer struggled in suffocating humidity, his physical troubles contributing to 77 unforced errors, Brisbane-born Millman gained in strength to close out the contest 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3). "I felt a little bit guilty today because he didn't have his best day today that's for sure," said Millman, a 29-year-old ranked 55th in the world.
 
"I'm very aware he didn't have a great day in the office. Probably to beat him I needed him to have an off day and I needed to have a good day."
 
Millman, in the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time, admitted to feeling like "a deer in the headlights" in the first set, but he rose to the occasion on the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
 
"It was a slightly intimidating environment," he said. "At the start I don't think I was playing so well. But as the match went on, I felt more comfortable, felt pretty good.
 
"I've always done a good job of not letting the moment get the better of me," added Millman, whose career has been slowed by a string of injuries and three surgeries.
 
Even though he felt his win owed something to Federer's off night, he didn't see why he couldn't press on in his bid to become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2002.
 
"Why not," he said of his chances of beating 13-time major winner Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.
 
"I'll have to improve a lot on the last time I played him," said Millman, who won just three games in a Queen's Club loss to Djokovic this year. "He's an incredible player and he's in really good form now, too.
 
"But why not? I think it's a disservice to who I am if I go out there and don't have that belief."

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer John Millman Tennis
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • John Millman stunned 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer
  • John Millman reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time
  • John Millman beat Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3)
Related Articles
US Open 2018: Roger Federer Reveals He Struggled To Breathe During Shock Defeat
US Open 2018: Roger Federer Reveals He Struggled To Breathe During Shock Defeat
US Open 2018: Five-Time Champion Roger Federer Knocked Out By Australia
US Open 2018: Five-Time Champion Roger Federer Knocked Out By Australia's John Millman In Round Of 16
Watch: Roger Federer
Watch: Roger Federer's Unreal Shot At US Open Leaves Nick Kyrgios Dumbfounded
US Open: Roger Federer Beats Nick Kyrgios; Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev Toppled
US Open: Roger Federer Beats Nick Kyrgios; Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev Toppled
"You
"You'll Know When I Know": Roger Federer Not Thinking Of Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.