 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

US Open: Martin Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan Capture Women's Doubles Crown

Updated: 11 September 2017 00:25 IST

Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan, who shared a USD 675,000 top prize, made only two unforced errors in the match while the Czech duo made 18.

US Open: Martin Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan Capture Women's Doubles Crown
Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan kiss the championship trophy after winning the US Open title. © AFP

Swiss star Martina Hingis captured her second US Open doubles title in as many days, partnering with Taiwan's Chan Yung-Jan to win the women's doubles crown Sunday. Hingis, who shared the mixed doubles title on Saturday with Britain's Jamie Murray, won her 13th Grand Slam women's doubles title and Chan took her first as they defeated Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

"It's like a real dream come true, like living my dream," Chan said.

The champions, who shared a USD 675,000 top prize, made only two unforced errors in the match while the Czech duo made 18.

For Hingis, it was a 25th career Grand Slam title overall and her third of the year.

She won the 1997 US and Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles and the 1998 and 1999 Australian Open singles crowns as well as seven mixed doubles titles, including this year's Wimbledon and US Open mixed titles.

"It was an amazing feeling to play here in the singles final," Hingis said of her 1997 Arthur Ashe Stadium finals debut.

"Coming back 20 years later, it has been a wonderful journey."

Topics : Martina Hingis Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan win US Open women's doubles title
  • Hingis, Chan beat Lucie Hradecka, Katerina Siniakova
  • Hingis, Chan made only two unforced errors in the match
Related Articles
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women's Doubles Semis
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Lose In Straight Sets In Women's Doubles Semis
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania/Peng Knocked Out, Lose To Hingis/Chan In Semis
US Open 2017 Highlights, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania/Peng Knocked Out, Lose To Hingis/Chan In Semis
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Enter Women's Doubles Semi-Finals
US Open: Sania Mirza, Shuai Peng Enter Women's Doubles Semi-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.