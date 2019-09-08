 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Jamie Murray, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Repeat As US Open Mixed Doubles Champions

Updated: 08 September 2019 00:35 IST

Britain's Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States captured their second consecutive US Open mixed doubles title.

Jamie Murray, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Repeat As US Open Mixed Doubles Champions
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States. © AFP

Britain's Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States captured their second consecutive US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating top seeds Chan Hao-Ching and Michael Venus 6-2, 6-3. They became the first mixed doubles duo to win back-to-back US Open titles since South African Kevin Curran and American Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray, who also won the 2017 US Open mixed doubles crown with Martina Hingis, became the first man to capture three US Open mixed doubles titles in a row since Australia's Neale Fraser from 1958-1960.

"We played amazing the whole two weeks, especially the semi-fianls and finals," Murray said. "I've always had fun on the court. Really happy to win again."

Mattek-Sands ended matters after 59 minutes with a backhand service return winner.

"They were all over us from the start," Venus said. "Too good."

Murray, a 33-year-old Scotsman, and Mattek-Sands combined to hit 23 winners with only 11 unforced errors in collecting the $160,000 top prize.

"Jamie, you were on fire this whole two weeks," Mattek-Sands said. "We have a lot of fun. He keeps me grounded. I'm the energetic one."

Add Murray: "She says I'm the yin to her yang."

Murray's other Grand Slam mixed doubles crowns came at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017.

Mattek-Sands also has Grand Slam mixed doubles titles at the 2012 Australian Open with Romanian Horia Tecau and the 2015 French Open with compatriot Mike Bryan.

New Zealander Venus and Taiwan's Chan, who lost to Murray and Hingis in the 2017 US Open mixed final, had not dropped a set until the final.

"Very happy to play again with Michael," Chan said. "We hope we can come back again and win this match."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jamie Murray Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mattek-Sands ended matters after 59 minutes with a backhand service
  • Murray's other Grand Slam mixed doubles crowns came at Wimbledon
  • Mattek-Sands also has Grand Slam mixed doubles titles
Related Articles
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Aim For Top Spots After Surprise Win Against Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Aim For Top Spots After Surprise Win Against Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray, Bruno Soares Win US Open Men
Jamie Murray, Bruno Soares Win US Open Men's Doubles Title
Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Beaten as Murray Brothers Double up for Victory
Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Beaten as Murray Brothers Double up for Victory
Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares Win Australian Open Doubles Title
Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares Win Australian Open Doubles Title
Andy Murray to Skip Brother
Andy Murray to Skip Brother's Australian Open Doubles Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.