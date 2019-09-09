Rafael Nadal pulled off a stunning 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win the US Open for a fourth time, his 19th Grand Slam title -- just one short of Roger Federer's all-time men's record of 20 Grand Slam triumphs. During the trophy ceremony, Daniil Medvedev , who was aiming to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title, told Rafael Nadal that the way he was playing "is a big joke".

"The way you are playing is a big joke. It's very tough to play against you. Because of the crowd, I was fighting like hell," Medvedev said.

"In the third set, in my mind, I was already thinking what to say in the speech. I was fighting and I didn't give up, but unfortunately it didn't go my way," he added.

World No. 2 Nadal was in tears after clinching his 19th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

"This victory is so important for me," said Spanish ace on Sunday as he wiped away tears during the trophy presentation after registering a five-setter victory in one of the most gripping five-set finals in Grand Slam history that lasted for four hours and 50 minutes.

"Especially as the match became more and more difficult. I was able to hold the nerves. They were so high. It was a crazy match and I'm just very emotional," said Nadal.

"It was an amazing final. Daniil is only 23 years old and the way he was able to fight and change the rhythm of the match was amazing."

"He will have many more opportunities like this," Nadal said while praising Medvedev.

Tension had engulfed the entire Arthur Ashe Stadium as the Russian rallied from two sets and a break down to force a decider. However, Nadal, showing his trademark fighting spirit, withstood his challenger to close the gap to just one on Swiss legend Roger Federer in the all-time title chase.

The US Open victory was also Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year after he won his 12th French Open crown in June.

(With IANS inputs)