he Indian-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open. Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the second-round clash that lasted for an hour and 47 minutes. After losing the first set, Bopanna-Shapovalov made a comeback and clinched the next two sets and won the game by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Bopanna-Shapovalov sharpened their play in the second set, improving their first-serve percentage and winning more points behind their first and second serves.

Although they still made more unforced errors, they won the points that mattered, converting one of three breakpoints and saving the one breakpoint they faced to edge the set.

The Indian-Canadian duo built on that momentum in the decider set, converting their sole breakpoint and saving the one they faced to book their place in the last eight.

They will now play against the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on September 7, Monday.

Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exits of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.