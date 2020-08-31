Overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic begins his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title on Monday as a unique, spectator-free 2020 US Open gets underway in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Flushing Meadows. Novak Djokovic takes on unheralded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in a round-one evening match at an Arthur Ashe Stadium that in normal years buzzes with 23,000 screaming fans. Serena Williams' protracted pursuit of Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles resumes at a 2020 US Open that promises to be unlike any other. Williams, whose 23 major victories are an Open-era record, will have nothing but her own skill and will to get her through the tough moments as she seeks a record-breaking seventh title on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows.

When does the 2020 US Open Grand Slam begin?

The first round of 2020 US Open Grand Slam begins on Monday, August 31.

Where will the US Open 2020 Grand Slam be played?

The 2020 US Open Grand Slam will take place behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

What time does the first round matches of 2020 US Open Grand Slam begin?

The first round matches of 2020 US Open Grand Slam will begin at 08:30pm (Monday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast 2020 US Open Grand Slam?

The 2020 US Open Grand Slam can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of 2020 US Open Grand Slam?

The live streaming of 2020 US Open Grand Slam will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)