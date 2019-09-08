 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu LIVE Score US Open 2019 Final: Bianca Andreescu Goes 2 Holds Up In First Set

Updated:08 September 2019 02:22 IST

US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Serena Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 US Open final.

Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu LIVE Score US Open 2019 Final: Bianca Andreescu Goes 2 Holds Up In First Set
Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Live Score: Serena Williams reached her 10th US Open final. © AFP

Serena Williams cruised into a 10th US Open final on Thursday as she brushed aside fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to claim a record-equaling 101st win at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title to match Margaret Court's all-time record and will face Bianca Andreescu, who beat Belinda Bencic in the other semi-final, today in her bid for a record seventh US Open triumph. The 37-year-old American, who made her US Open debut in 1998, drew level with Chris Evert for the most wins in tournament history after advancing to a 33rd major final.

Live Match Score Updates between Serena Williams vs  Bianca Andreescu, US Open 2019 women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium

  • 02:22 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Serena Williams holds!

    Immense grit on display there, Williams' trails 3-4 in the first set.  
  • 02:16 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Rare unforced error from Bianca!

    She hits the net on return, gives away the point to Serena Williams, her advantage has been cut short. 
  • 02:13 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Promising start from Bianca!

    She holds again to go 4-2 up in the first set. She plays an unreturnable serve in a bid to take the first set away from Serena Williams. 
  • 02:08 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Serena Williams holds!

    Brilliant balance on display from Serena Williams, she hits an overhead winner to trail 2-3 in the first set 
  • 02:06 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Bianca holds again!

    The Canadian goes 2 holds up in the first set.
  • 02:03 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Serena Williams holds!

    Bianca makes an unforced error off her backhand, Serena Williams capitalises, to trail 1-2 in the first set. She has got the crowd on their feet here 
  • 01:58 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Bianca holds!

    Couple of unforced errors from Serena Williams, she played out of the line. Brilliant start from the Canadian in the first set, a break followed by a hold, she goes 2-0 up 
  • 01:55 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Bianca breaks!

    The 19-year-old comes from behind takes advantage and breaks Serena Williams' serve early to go 1-0 up in the first set. 
  • 01:49 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Meghan Markle in the house!

    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has arrived to watch the US Open final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu.
  • 01:46 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    We should be underway shortly!

    Mandatory coin toss takes place, players are warming-up. We should be underway shortly! 
  • 01:40 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Players being introduced!

    From Canada, Bianca Andreescu and from the United States Serena Williams take on the centre court amid large cheer at the Arthur Ashe. 
  • 01:39 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    "Going to take it like any other match," says Bianca.

    Despite being her first US Open final, Bianca Andreescu looks as calm as a cucumber. She looks set to take on the world by storm! 
  • 01:31 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Last women standing!

    Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu are set on to take the centre court, history to be written as we inch close to the start of the all-important final. 
  • 00:46 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    All you need to know about Serena Williams' opponent Bianca Andreescu

    1. Last year she was ranked 208th in WTA rankings, now she's 15th.

    2. She was born in Toronto to Romanian parents.

    3. She turned pro at 17.

    4. She last faced Serena Williams at the Rogers Cup last month.

    5. She is the first Canadian ever to make it to the US Open final.

    Adding to that is her brilliant run this year: 

    She has won 23 straight matches, despite suffering shoulder injury, which kept her out for five months. 
  • 00:22 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    What a title win will mean for Serena Williams!

    1. Serena Williams would match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slam singles titles.

    2. She will claim an unprecedented seventh US Open title.

    3.  She could become only the fourth mother in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

    4. Serena Williams would become the oldest women's champion in Grand Slam history. 

    5. If she wins the finale it would give her 102 US Open match wins, one more than the record 101 she shares with Chris Evert 
  • 00:10 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    Lined up on Sunday!

    Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men's singles final on Sunday. You can follow the match live with us tomorrow on https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis
  • 00:07 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    US Open 2019 mixed doubles!

    Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their mixed doubles title against top seeds Chan Hao-Ching and Michael Venus. They won the summit clash 6-2, 6-3
  • 00:00 (IST)Sep 08, 2019

    All set for the women's singles final!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the US Open 2019 women's singles final between crowd favourite Serena Williams and the challenging teen Bianca Andreescu. Serena Williams has been on the final stage on nine occasions earlier. For Bianca Andreescu it will be the first shot at glory! 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Serena Williams Tennis
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Motherhood Helps Serena Williams Reach Brink Of History As 38 Looms
    Motherhood Helps Serena Williams Reach Brink Of History As 38 Looms
    Record-Chasing Serena Williams To Meet Teen Bianca Andreescu In US Open Final
    Record-Chasing Serena Williams To Meet Teen Bianca Andreescu In US Open Final
    Ruthless Serena Williams Grabs 100th US Open Win As Record Title Nears
    Ruthless Serena Williams Grabs 100th US Open Win As Record Title Nears
    "Would Do It Again Tomorrow", Serena Williams Coach Says Of Illicit Coaching
    "Would Do It Again Tomorrow", Serena Williams Coach Says Of Illicit Coaching
    Serena Williams Advances To US Open Quarter-Final Against Wang Qiang
    Serena Williams Advances To US Open Quarter-Final Against Wang Qiang
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.