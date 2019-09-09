Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts. "Very happy for everything. Another final of the Grand Slam and another final here in Flushing Meadows means a lot to me," Nadal said.

Live Match Score Updates between Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2019 Men's Singles Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium