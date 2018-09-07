US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final: When And Where To Watch

Six-time champion Serena Williams roared into her ninth US Open final on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova. Serena, seeded 17th as she seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 of last year, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch the 19th-seeded Latvian, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Serena will face Japan's Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday. Naomi Osaka grabbed a slice of tennis history on Thursday, beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open semi-final to become the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Osaka, a 20-year-old based in Florida who was in the last four of a major for the first time, will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the championship match on Saturday.

When is the US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match?

The US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match will take place on September 9, 2018.

Where is the US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match?

The US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

What time does the US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match begin?

The US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final is expected to start around 01:30 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match?

The US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match will be shown live on Star Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match?

The US Open 2018, Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)