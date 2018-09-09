US Open 2018, Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final: When And Where To Watch

Novak Djokovic set up a US Open 2018 final clash against Juan Martin del Potro after reached his eighth final at the tournament and 23rd of his Grand Slam career with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 stroll past Japan's Kei Nishikori. Del Potro reached the final after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal quit his last-four clash against the giant Argentine with a knee injury. Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 winner, boasts a 14-4 lead over Del Potro in a 10-year rivalry, including two wins without dropping a set at the US Open in 2007 and 2012. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori.

When is the US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match?

The US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match will take place on September 10, 2018.

Where is the US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final?

The US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

What time does the US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match begin?

The US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final is expected to start around 01:30 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final?

The US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match will be shown live on Star Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final?

The US Open 2018, Juan Martin del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)