US Open 2017 Live Scores, Women's Doubles Semi-Final: Sania Mirza, Partner Face Martina Hingis Roadblock

US Open live score: Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng will be in action at Grandstand. © AFP

India's Sania Mirza reached her first Grand Slam semi-final of the 2017 season with Shuai Peng after edging past Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in a close two-set battle at the US Open 2017. The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese pair dispatched the fifth seeded Hungarian-Czech combo 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-final which lasted one hour and 56 minutes. It is season's best performance for Sania at the Majors as she fell in the third rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon while at the French Open she had made a first round exit. Sania and Peng now face second seeds Martina Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan, the pair which had defeated the Indian and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens at the Wimbledon.

21:53 IST: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng break Martina Hingis-Yung-Jan Chan's serve, lead 2-0 in first set

21:49 IST: Hingis-Chan make it 40-40 with a solid forehand. Deuce to decide.

21:47 IST: Sania and Shuai win first game of the opening set.

21:46 IST: Sania and Shuai lead first set 40-15.

21:38 IST: Both pairs are warming-up ahead of their semi-final clash.

21:37 IST: Sania and Shuai are making their way to the court. A loud cheer for the duo.

21:35 IST: Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng entered the women's doubles semi-finals with a straight sets win over Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic. The fourth seeded Sino-Indian pair needed an hour and 56 minutes to carve out a 7-6, 6-4 victory over their fifth seeded opponents in the quarter-finals.

21:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates from the women's doubles semi-final match between Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng and Martina Hingis-Yung-Jan Chan.

Sania has played with different partners at the Grand Slams this season. She had started the season by teaming up with Barbora Strycova. They had lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato.

At the Roland Garros she played with Yaroslava Shvedova and lost to Daria Gavrilova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round.

This season Sania has managed to win only one title --Brisbane WTA event with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- and ended up finalist in Sydney with Strycova.