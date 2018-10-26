 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Tearful Naomi Osaka Retires From WTA Finals

Updated: 26 October 2018 15:50 IST

Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals debut ended in tears on Friday as she was forced to retire against Kiki Bertens.

Tearful Naomi Osaka Retires From WTA Finals
Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka forfeited the match due to an injury. © AFP

Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals debut ended in tears on Friday as she was forced to retire against Kiki Bertens, handing the Dutchwoman a surprise spot in the semi-finals. Bertens won the first set 6-3 in 47 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium before US Open champion Osaka, who wiped away tears, forfeited the match. It was a bitterly disappointing end for the 21-year-old, who came into Singapore as the form player but lost three-set matches to Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber.

But it was enough for Bertens to seal a final four spot in her debut at the season finale, having defeated top seed Kerber earlier in the round-robin phase.

Bertens only qualified for the WTA Finals just days before the tournament after world number one Simona Halep withdrew due to injury.

"It's never nice to win a match like this," Bertens said after the match. "I want to try to keep on going. I've had a lot of tough matches here."

Osaka had started the match brightly, rolling through her service games before being broken in the eighth game.

With her upper leg heavily strapped, Osaka called a medical timeout after the eighth game and required treatment in the locker room.

She came back on court but dropped her serve to love, culminating in a double fault which turned out to be her last action at the WTA Finals.

Kerber plays the unbeaten Stephens in the last round-robin match from Red Group, with the winner joining Bertens in the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics : Kiki Bertens Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals debut ended in tears
  • Naomi Osaka forced to retire after suffering an injury
  • Kiki Bertens sealed a final four spot in her debut at the season finale
Related Articles
Kiki Bertens Defeats Ajla Tomljanovic To Secure Korea Open Win
Kiki Bertens Defeats Ajla Tomljanovic To Secure Korea Open Win
Kiki Bertens Stuns World No.1 Simona Halep To Win Cincinnati WTA Title
Kiki Bertens Stuns World No.1 Simona Halep To Win Cincinnati WTA Title
Venus Williams Rues Bad Luck As Kiki Bertens Joins Wimbledon Giant-Killers
Venus Williams Rues Bad Luck As Kiki Bertens Joins Wimbledon Giant-Killers
Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova Storms into Second Round With Crushing Win
Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova Storms into Second Round With Crushing Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.