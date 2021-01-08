Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei stunned 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to reach the Abu Dhabi WTA second round on Thursday and credited her victory to a love of turtles. The world number 67 was 4-5 down in the decider with the Czech eighth seed serving for the match. However, Hsieh fought back to claim her best win since defeating Caroline Wozniacki at the 2019 Wuhan Open.

The Taiwan player said she was approaching the new season with a refreshed body and mind after spending the off-season visiting various islands that are home to the Green Sea Turtle.

"They are super friendly," Hsieh said. "You can swim with them. But you are not allowed to touch. If you touch, $10,000 for fine!

"I went there and almost every beach we went we could see the green turtles. It was amazing."