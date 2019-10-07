 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Sumit Nagal Rises To Career-Best ATP Ranking After Tournament In Brazil

Updated: 07 October 2019 10:54 IST

Sumit Nagal rose up the ATP rankings after a good run at the ATP Challenger Campinas event, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Juan Ficovich

Sumit Nagal Rises To Career-Best ATP Ranking After Tournament In Brazil
Sumit Nagal moved up to 129 in the ATP rankings

India's rising tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, who reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas, has moved up by six places to the 129 spot in the latest men's singles rankings. Last week, Nagal failed to reach the final of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil as he lost in straight sets to Argentina's 325-ranked Juan Ficovich. He did not look in his elements right from the start as he lost the match 4-6, 1-6 which eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest on Saturday.

Before that, the 22-year-old had achieved his career-best ranking of 135 after clinching the men's singles title at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event. Nagal had made a jump of 26 places after he clinched his second Challenger title in Argentina.

Nagal beat Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger event last month. It was his second ATP Challenger title and became the first Asian to clinch the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

The Haryana lad had grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut in August and produced a spirited fight against Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Nagal took the first set off Roger Federer before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6. The Swiss maestro later earmarked Nagal for a "very solid career". "I think he knows what he can bring. That's why I think he's going to have a very solid career. But, of course it's not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It's really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight," Federer said after the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sumit Nagal Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sumit Nagal rose to 129 in the ATP rankings
  • His previous highest rank was 135
  • Nagal reached the semi-final of the ATP Campinas Challenger event
Related Articles
Sumit Nagal Wins Buenos Aires ATP Challenger Tournament, Achieves Career-Best Ranking
Sumit Nagal Wins Buenos Aires ATP Challenger Tournament, Achieves Career-Best Ranking
Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best ATP Ranking
Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best ATP Ranking
Sumit Nagal Loses To Netherlands
Sumit Nagal Loses To Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor In Final Of Banja Luka Challenger
Sumit Nagal Reaches Final Of Banja Luka Challenger
Sumit Nagal Reaches Final Of Banja Luka Challenger
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.