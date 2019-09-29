 
Sumit Nagal Beats Facundo Bagnis To Win Buenos Aires ATP Challenger Tournament

Updated: 29 September 2019 23:53 IST

Sumit Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 to win the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.

Sumit Nagal won the final match without breaking a sweat. © AFP

Sumit Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 to win the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday. Sumit Nagal dominated the summit clash from the outset not allowing his Argentine opponent impose any real threat. By the virtue of the victory, Sumit Nagal earned his second ATP Challenger title and became the first Asian to clinch the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires. He won his maiden title in 2017 at the Bengaluru Challenger where had stunned top seed Blaz Kavcic in the quarters before beating Jay Clarke to win the tournament. Seventh seeded Sumit Nagal had outclassed his Brazilian opponent Thiago Monteiro in the semi-finals of the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger tournament.

Nagal's triumph in the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger will also help him rise in the rankings. His last appearance came in the Banja Luka ATP Challenger where he went down in the summit clash. Following his good run, Nagal vaulted 15 places to achieve a career-high ranking of 159 in the previous Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. 

The Haryana boy rose to fame after making a first-round appearance at the US Open to become the only fourth Indian to win a set in the main draw of a Grand Slam in the last 20 years. After the US Open, where he took a set off Swiss maestro Roger Federer before losing the match, Nagal had jumped 16 places.

Sumit Nagal Tennis
  • Sumit Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2
  • Sumit Nagal earned his second ATP Challenger title
  • He became the 1st Asian to clinch the Challenger title in Buenos Aires
