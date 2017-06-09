Stan Wawrinka Stuns Andy Murray To Become Oldest French Open Finalist In 44 Years

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years on Friday with an epic 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over world number one Andy Murray.

The 2015 champion will face either nine-time winner Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem for the title after avenging his loss to Murray at the same stage in Paris last year.

US Open champion Wawrinka, 32, triumphed in a pulsating four hour 34 minute battle of shot-making and endurance and will target a fourth Slam title on Sunday.