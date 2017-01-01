 
Somdev Devvarman Announces Retirement From Tennis

Updated: 01 January 2017 16:22 IST

Somdev's career was marred by a recurring shoulder injury in 2012. He recovered to stage a comeback but he had been missing from action without any specified reason for some time now.

Somdev Devvarman Announces Retirement From Tennis
Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement on Twitter © AFP

India tennis player Somdev Devvarman on Sunday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an abrupt end to what was once a promising career.

"Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years.#newyearnewbeginnings," Somdev said on his Twitter page.

 

The 31-year-old's career was marred by a recurring shoulder injury in 2012. He recovered to stage a comeback but he had been missing from action without any specified reason for some time now.

There is speculation that he might switch to coaching from here on.

Somdev was India's star singles player since he first broke into the scene in 2008.

A regular in India's Davis Cup squad, Somdev appeared in 14 rubbers and played a crucial role in India reaching the World Group back in 2010.

Somdev had also made the finals of two ATP Tour events --the 2009 Chennai Open as a wildcard and the 2011 South Africa Open. He also won the singles and doubles gold medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

His 44-1 win-loss record in 2008 at the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship remains unmatched so far.

He was conferred the Arjuna award -- the country's second highest sporting honour -- in 2011.

(With inputs from PTI)

