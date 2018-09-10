Simona Halep Stays No.1 In WTA Rankings, Naomi Osaka Enters Top 10

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka rocketed 12 spots to the seventh after claiming the US Open title on Saturday, defeating Serena Williams of the US 6-2, 6-4 in the women's final of the season's last Grand Slam tournament.

Osaka's victory also made her the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam title, leaving her with a record of two wins and no losses against the world's top female tennis player, as she had previously beat Williams in the first round of the last Masters 1000 in Miami.

US Sloane Stephens dropped six positions down to the ninth after being eliminated by Latvian Anastasija Sevastova at the US Open quarterfinal.

Further down the rankings, Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic jumped 32 places to world No. 71 having competed in the US until the round of 16, in which she was knocked out by Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,061 Points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,975

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,425

4. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,725

5. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,585

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,555

7. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,115

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,105

9. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,912

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,787