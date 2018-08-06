 
Simona Halep Remains On Top Of WTA Rankings

Updated: 06 August 2018 15:31 IST

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,511 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Simona Halep tops the rankings chart with 7,511 points. © AFP

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,511 points, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. Sloane Stephens of the United States came third, followed by Germany's Angelique Kerber and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, respectively, reports Efe. Spain's Garbine Muguruza remained in her seventh spot, ahead of Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

Further down the rankings, Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu broke into the top 20 after she won her first WTA title at San Jose over Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-0.

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia also rocketed 41 spots to the 87th when she claimed Washington Open title after defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,511 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,660

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,492

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,020

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,680

7. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4,535

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,505

9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,485

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,900

Topics : Tennis Simona Halep
