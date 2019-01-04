 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Shenzhen Open: Injured Maria Sharapova Retires From Quarters

Updated: 04 January 2019 21:31 IST

Maria Sharapova, ranked world number 29, was trailing 4-2 in the second set when she decided to throw in the towel.

Shenzhen Open: Injured Maria Sharapova Retires From Quarters
Maria Sharapova had recently received treatment for a painful left thigh. © AFP

Former world number one Maria Sharapova abandoned her quarter-final tie in the Shenzhen Open on Friday after struggling with a thigh injury.

Just 10 days before the start of the Australian Open, Sharapova received treatment for a painful left thigh after losing the first set 6-1 to top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sharapova, ranked world number 29, was trailing 4-2 in the second set when she decided to throw in the towel after coach Thomas Hogstedt urged her to consider quitting during an on-court coaching break.

"I think we both played well -- and then she got injured," said Sabalenka. "Hopefully she will get well soon."

Sabalenka, the world number 13, goes on to meet China's Wang Yafan while American Alison Riske faces Russia's Vera Zvonareva in the other semi-final.

Comments
Topics : Maria Sharapova Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Maria Sharapova is currently ranked world No.29
  • Sharapova threw in the towel while trailing 2-4 in the second set
  • Coach Thomas Hogstedt urged her to consider quitting
Related Articles
Struggling Maria Sharapova Progresses At Shenzhen After Opponent Retires Hurt
Struggling Maria Sharapova Progresses At Shenzhen After Opponent Retires Hurt
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova's Campaign Off To Tough Start In Shenzhen
US Open: My Worst Time? This Is Not Even Close, Says Beaten Maria Sharapova
US Open: My Worst Time? This Is Not Even Close, Says Beaten Maria Sharapova
US Open 2018: Maria Sharapova knocked Out By Carla Suarez Navarro In Fourth Round
US Open 2018: Maria Sharapova knocked Out By Carla Suarez Navarro In Fourth Round
Maria Sharapova Downs Battling 39-Year-Old Patty Schnyder At US Open
Maria Sharapova Downs Battling 39-Year-Old Patty Schnyder At US Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.