 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Shanghai Masters: Daniil Medvedev Enters Sixth Straight Final To Set Up Alexander Zverev Clash

Updated: 12 October 2019 22:49 IST

With Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic ousted in the quarter-finals, the next generation of men's tennis stars has made its mark in China.

Shanghai Masters: Daniil Medvedev Enters Sixth Straight Final To Set Up Alexander Zverev Clash
Daniil Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (7/5), 7-5. © AFP

Dominant Daniil Medvedev reached a staggering sixth final in a row and will play Alexander Zverev for the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday. The US Open finalist defeated fellow rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (7/5), 7-5. In the other semi-final on Saturday, Germany's Zverev eased past Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-3, 6-4 in a showdown between two more budding talents. 

With Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic ousted in the quarter-finals, the next generation of men's tennis stars has made its mark in China.

The 23-year-old Russian Medvedev embellished his fast-growing reputation with a fifth victory in as many matches against Tsitsipas, 21.

In contrast, he is yet to overcome the 22-year-old Zverev in four attempts.

"I did say before this year and during this year in the beginning that Sascha (Zverev) was the best in our 'Next Gen' group," the world number four said.

"He won three Masters when none of us were even close to doing this.

"Positions have changed a little bit so I think I can contest him right now."

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas, who dumped out defending champion Djokovic in three sets on Friday, said that Medvedev's formidable serve had been the difference.

"Same vibes, same thing all over again," said Tsitsipas of yet another defeat to the Russian.

"I don't mean to be rude at all, but it's just boring.

"It's so boring that I hate myself for putting myself into that kind of situation where I have to play in his own terms and not in my terms."

Sixth-ranked Zverev, long touted as the man most likely to join the "Big Three" of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, has had a disappointing year, winning only one title.

But the German defeated 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer on Friday and took that momentum into his last-four clash with the 23-year-old Berrettini.

The Italian, 13th in the world, put up a better fight in the second set but was broken in the ninth game as his hopes of an upset faded.

Nadal is not in Shanghai because of a wrist injury. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Alexander Zverev Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dominant Daniil Medvedev reached a staggering sixth final in a row
  • Dominant Daniil will play Alexander Zverev for the Shanghai Masters title
  • Rafael Nadal is not in Shanghai because of a wrist injury
Related Articles
Alexander Zverev Knocks Roger Federer Out Of Shanghai Masters
Alexander Zverev Knocks Roger Federer Out Of Shanghai Masters
Laver Cup: Roger Federer Teams Up With Alexander Zverev To Secure 3-1 Lead For Europe
Laver Cup: Roger Federer Teams Up With Alexander Zverev To Secure 3-1 Lead For Europe
Rafael Nadal Reigns In Clash Of Former US Open Champs As Alexander Zverev Exits
Rafael Nadal Reigns In Clash Of Former US Open Champs As Alexander Zverev Exits
Rafael Nadal Rallies To Beat Fabio Fognini In Montreal Masters
Rafael Nadal Rallies To Beat Fabio Fognini In Montreal Masters
Andy Murray Moves Nearer Return, Stefanos Tsitsipas Moves Into Top Five
Andy Murray Moves Nearer Return, Stefanos Tsitsipas Moves Into Top Five
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.