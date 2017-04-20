Serena Williams Seemingly Announces She's Pregnant, Then Deletes The '20 Weeks' Snapchat

Serena Williams posted what appeared to be a baby bump to Snapchat but later deleted it.

The sports world got what it thought was major news on Wednesday when Serena Williams posted what appeared to be a nice little baby bump to Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks," insinuating she was nearly five months pregnant.

But while the tennis world was quick to congratulate the 23-time Grand Slam champion on what appeared to be her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, the picture disappeared hours later from Snapchat, leaving her fans wondering what is going on.

With Williams and her representatives now being tight-lipped, however, no one is quite sure.

If Williams is pregnant, the timing would be a bit of a surprise. Just days ago, she implied on Instagram that she was not pregnant while promoting her friend and former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland's new book for expecting mothers.

"One of these days I hope to apply this," Williams wrote of the lessons in the book. She added quickly, though, "But for now I'll stick to my dog Chip."

If Williams is pregnant, she's also managed to remain remarkably active. For one, if she is about five months along, that means she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open earlier this year. It also means she'd be due in early September, around the same time as the US. Open.

Williams also recently posted pictures of herself vacationing in Jamaica, where she went ziplining.

Neither Williams nor Ohanian have posted anything else on social media or commented publicly on Williams's potential, but her fans instantly chimed in, congratulating her on her latest achievement.