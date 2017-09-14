 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Serena Williams Introduces Daughter Alexis Olympia To The World, Shares Pregnancy Video

Updated: 14 September 2017 08:54 IST

Two weeks after becoming a first-time mother, tennis legend Serena Williams revealed her baby daughter to the world on Wednesday in an online montage.

Serena Williams Introduces Daughter Alexis Olympia To The World, Shares Pregnancy Video
Serena Williams shares first photos of baby girl Alexis © Instagram

Two weeks after becoming a first-time mother, tennis legend Serena Williams revealed her baby daughter to the world on Wednesday in an online montage that featured moments from early sonograms to just after the birth. Williams also posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account. In the touching compilation, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also said that there had been "complications" in the delivery of Alexis Olympia Ohanian. "It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!" said Williams in one segment of the home movie as she left the hospital with fiance and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian. 

 

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ????????

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

She said the couple had spent almost a week at the hospital after the September 1 delivery, but did not say what the complications had been. Media reports said the birth had been induced by doctors.

The clips show the pregnant tennis star -- who turns 36 at the end of this month -- showing off her belly bump, dancing and practicing her game, as well as shots of the expectant couple assembling their daughter's nursery.

The film appeared to be meant as much for her daughter's future viewing as for Williams' millions of ecstatic fans, with the pregnant tennis mom telling the camera as she filmed her belly, "You move at 10:15 or 10:30 every night."

Williams won the Australian Open while newly pregnant with her daughter, a fact reflected in a shot on the Instagram post that read "Born: September 1, 2017, Weight: 6LB 14 Oz, Grand Slam Titles: 1."

Williams has vowed to return to defend her title next January.

"It's the most outrageous plan," she told Vogue last month. "I just want to put that out there. That's, like, three months after I give birth. I'm not walking anything back, but I'm just saying it's pretty intense."

Williams had used Snapchat in April to confirm reports that she was pregnant.

Topics : Serena Williams Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Serena posted the first photos of her daughter Alexis on Instagram
  • Alexis Jr. is named after her father and Serena's fiance
  • Serena also revealed that the family had to spend 6 days in the hospital
Related Articles
Think Serena Williams Hated Me For Wimbledon Win, Says Maria Sharapova
Think Serena Williams Hated Me For Wimbledon Win, Says Maria Sharapova
Serena Williams Ends Silence, Praises US Open Runs Of Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens
Serena Williams Ends Silence, Praises US Open Runs Of Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens
Delight As Serena Williams 'Welcomes Baby Girl'
Delight As Serena Williams 'Welcomes Baby Girl'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.