Serena Williams Not To Take Part In Tokyo Olympics
Serena Williams joined fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal saying on Sunday she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month.
Serena Williams has opted out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.© AFP
Serena Williams joined fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal saying on Sunday she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics next month.The 39-year-old American revealed her decision at her pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," she said. Williams is the joint most successful Olympian in tennis history alongside sister Venus having won one gold medal in singles and three in doubles.
More to follow...
