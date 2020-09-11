Victoria Azarenka defeated Serena Williams in a three-set thriller to reach the US Open final on Thursday. The unseeded Belarusian came from behind to overcome Serena Williams, seeded third, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 56min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Azarenka will now play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday's final.

Osaka defeated 28th seed Jennifer Brady in a high quality three-setter to reach the US Open final. 2018 US Open champion overcame the 25-year-old American 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 8min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

