"GOAT" Serena Williams Impresses Mike Tyson With Her Boxing Skills. Watch Video

Updated: 21 December 2019 11:39 IST

Tennis ace Serena Williams practiced her punches with some help from legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson gave some boxing tips to Serena Williams. © Twitter

Serena Williams has been ruling the tennis courts for years and now, she has impressed former boxing champion Mike Tyson with her skills with the gloves on. Tyson tweeted a video where he is seen giving Serena Williams, who he refers to as the "Greatest Of All Time", some tips before he holds up a punching bag while she practices her punches. "Wouldn't want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams," he tweeted with a boxing glove emoji. Williams starts off with a simple "left-right" combination and slowly increases her pace.

She is heard making her signature grunts as she pounds the punching bag. When she is finally done, she backs away and catches her breath.

Watch Serena's boxing practice with Mike Tyson here:

Needless to say, fans were impressed by the video.

"Wow, amazing video. The great Mike Tyson and the great Serena Williams. Two of my favorite athletes of all time. Serena has some power. I think she could be a pro boxer," a user tweeted.

"Serena would've been a great boxer. She would've been great at any sport she wanted to do. I saw her live in Miami, she has every tool in her kit. Speed, power, agility, flexibility, intelligence ... everything," wrote another.

"Her husband best not mess up getting the groceries," tweeted another witty user.

Tyson also shared a video with teen prodigy Coco Gauff, who is seen relentlessly jabbing at the punching bag.

"Future GOAT 15 year old WTA @CocoGauff Awesome example of kindness, courage and tenacity. Look out for what she does in 2020," Tyson tweeted.

  • "Wouldn't want to get in the ring with this GOAT," Mike Tyson tweeted
  • He is seen giving Serena Williams some tips
  • He holds the punching bag as she pounds away at it
