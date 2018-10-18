 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams' Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Calls For On-Court Coaching In Tennis

Updated: 18 October 2018 23:50 IST

At the moment, on-court coaching is only allowed in WTA events but not on the men's ATP Tour or at the four Grand Slams.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams was warned when her coach was spotted making signals during US Open final. (File pic) © AFP

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach at the centre of Serena Williams' infamous US Open final meltdown, on Thursday called for on-court coaching to be allowed at all events. The Frenchman insists that coaching goes on all the time at tournaments and to believe otherwise is "hypocrisy". "Coaching is a vital component of any sporting performance. Yet banning it almost makes it look as if it had to be hidden or as if it was shameful," Mouratoglou wrote in a Twitter statement.

"Authorising coaching in competition and actually staging it so that the viewers can enjoy it as a show would ensure that it remains pivotal in the sport."

At the moment, on-court coaching is only allowed in WTA events but not on the men's ATP Tour or at the four Grand Slams.

In September, Serena Williams was warned for coaching when Mouratoglou was spotted making signals from the players box during the US Open final against Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Serena Williams then carried out a running verbal battle with umpire Carlos Ramos who eventually penalised her a game.

The American described Ramos as a "liar and a thief" before crashing to defeat at a shell-shocked Flushing Meadows.

Mouratoglou insists that all players are coached from the sidelines and it is hypocrisy to deny it exists.

The US Open has experimented with on-court coaching in qualifying and junior events and it's understood that the issue will be discussed on the sidelines of the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore next week.

"To attract new fans, you need to get them emotionally involved. You want spectators and TV viewers to have opinions about the players -- and the coaches -- and to know who they like and don't like," added Mouratoglou.

Comments
Topics : Tennis Serena Williams
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • At the moment, on-court coaching is only allowed in WTA events
  • Coaching is a vital component, wrote Serena's coach on Twitter
  • Serena Williams lost US Open 2018 final to Naomi Osaka
Related Articles
Chinese Tennis Great Li Na Says Naomi Osaka Needs "Desire" To Go Further
Chinese Tennis Great Li Na Says Naomi Osaka Needs "Desire" To Go Further
US Open Champion Naomi Osaka "Stressed Out" By Great Expectations
US Open Champion Naomi Osaka "Stressed Out" By Great Expectations
Naomi Osaka Says US Open Final Is A Bittersweet Memory
Naomi Osaka Says US Open Final Is A Bittersweet Memory
Serena Williams Pulls Plug On China Open, Season Looks Over
Serena Williams Pulls Plug On China Open, Season Looks Over
Serena Williams Keen To "Move On" From US Open Row
Serena Williams Keen To "Move On" From US Open Row
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.