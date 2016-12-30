 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder

Updated: 30 December 2016 08:13 IST

Serena Williams won this year's Wimbledon crown, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder
Serena Williams broke the news of her engagement on Reddit but did not reveal a wedding date. © AFP

Washington:

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced on Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account.

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

"I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And I said yes," Williams posted on her account.

A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

The WTA Tour, which Williams has dominated for much of her career, posted a photo of Williams and Ohanian on Twitter with a message of congratulations.

Williams won this year's Wimbledon crown, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, two shy of Margaret Court's all-time record.

She later completed 186 consecutive weeks as world number one, matching Graf for the longest run at the top in rankings history, but she was dethroned from the spot by Angelique Kerber in September.

Topics : Tennis Serena Williams
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
  • Serena broke the news on her verified Reddit account on Thursday
  • Serena did not reveal a wedding date in the postings
Related Articles
Serena Williams: 'If I Were a Man,' I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest a Long Time Ago
Serena Williams: 'If I Were a Man,' I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest a Long Time Ago
Roger Federer, Serena Williams Feel Cash Crunch, Out Of IPTL
Roger Federer, Serena Williams Feel Cash Crunch, Out Of IPTL
Hyderabad to Host Third Leg, Finals of IPTL
Hyderabad to Host Third Leg, Finals of IPTL
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.