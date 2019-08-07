 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams Again Tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women

Updated: 07 August 2019 08:29 IST

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn were the other non-tennis players in the top 15.

Serena Williams Again Tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women
Serena Williams topped the magazine's list of the highest paid women in sports for the 4th straight year. © AFP

US tennis superstar Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine's list of the highest paid women in sports for the fourth straight year on Tuesday. The business publication calculated that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending June 1 - with just $4.2 million of that coming from prize money.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than $20 million in a year - after Williams and tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Li Na.

Forbes pegged Osaka's earnings at $24.3 million, putting her second on a list dominated by tennis players.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was third on the list with earnings of $11.8 million followed by this year's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Forbes included prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019 in the figures.

The highest placed athlete from a different sport was US footballer Alex Morgan, who clocked in at 12th. Morgan earned $5.8 million, most of it in endorsements.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn were the other non-tennis players in the top 15.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Serena Williams Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Angelique Kerber was third on the list with earnings of $11.8 million
  • The highest placed athlete from a different sport was Alex Morgan
  • Serena Williams earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending June 1
Related Articles
Rankings Unchanged For Top Women Post-Wimbledon
Rankings Unchanged For Top Women Post-Wimbledon
Watch: American Tennis Player Alison Riske Dances To Bollywood Track, Wows Sania Mirza
Watch: American Tennis Player Alison Riske Dances To Bollywood Track, Wows Sania Mirza
Wimbledon: Simona Halep To Receive Romania
Wimbledon: Simona Halep To Receive Romania's Highest Distinction
Serena Williams Has Lost "Intimidation" Factor, Says Simona Halep
Serena Williams Has Lost "Intimidation" Factor, Says Simona Halep
"Never Played Better": Simona Halep Leaves Beaten Serena Williams "Like Deer In Headlights"
"Never Played Better": Simona Halep Leaves Beaten Serena Williams "Like Deer In Headlights"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.