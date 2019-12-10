 
Sania Mirza's Pictures From Sister Anam Mirza's 'Mehendi' Shine On Social Media

Updated: 10 December 2019 12:10 IST

Sania Mirza's sister Anam is set to marry Asad, son of former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

Sania Mirza confirmed in October that her sister will marry Mohammad Azharuddin's son. © Instagram

Sania Mirza charmed her fans on Instagram with a few pictures of herself from the "Mehendi night" of sister Anam Mirza, who is set to marry Asad, the son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Earlier, Anam Mirza, a fashion stylist by profession, also shared the glimpses of her "Mehendi" celebration in an Instagram post and numerous Instagram stories. After months of speculations, Sania Mirza confirmed in October that her sister will marry Mohammad Azharuddin's son in December 2019.

Two days ago, Anam had shared pictures and videos of her bridal shower.

"Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now," Anam said in her Instagram post.

"While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially," she added.

Anam and Asad, also known as Mohammad Asaduddin, have shared numerous pictures with each other on social media.

The rumours of Anam and Asad getting married started doing rounds on internet a few months backs. In October, Sania ended all speculation by saying in an interview that Anam "is actually getting married in December".

"We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania had said.

In September, Anam had shared a picture on Instagram wearing a "bride-to-be" sash, with pink "bride-to-be" balloons decorating a glass window in the background.

Highlights
  • Sania Mirza charmed her fans with pictures of Aman's "Mehendi night"
  • Anam Mirza is set to marry Asad, the son of Mohammad Azharuddin
  • Sania had confirmed in October that her sister will marry in December
