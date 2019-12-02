Sania Mirza won over Instagram with 'Outfit Of The Day' pictures with son Izhaan Malik, showing off her vibrant yellow dress styled by sister Anam Mirza for a women's summit 'We The Women Asia' in Mumbai. "When amma is trying to do OOTD pictures," tennis star Sania Mirza captioned the photograph on Instagram, mentioning an account '@izhaan.mirzamalik' credited to a year-old Izhaan. Sania Mirza followed it up with another OOTD picture on Monday, while she had shared glimpses of her look for the event on Sunday.

Sania married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and celebrated baby boy Izhaan's first birthday on October 30.

On Friday, Sania shared a throwback picture from Izhaan's first birthday party, saying: "So much to be thankful for, but most of all you my little sunshine #izzy."

So much to be thankful for but most of all you my little sunshine #izzy pic.twitter.com/qKZRT8DVXm — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 29, 2019

The 33-year-old tennis professional has been out of action since October 2017 -- before her son was born.

Sania will return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January after two years of maternity break. She will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart, for the event.

"I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open," Sania was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women's event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let's see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure)."

Sania added that she had experienced "a lot of change" after having a baby.

(With PTI inputs)