The biggest sporting carnival in the world - the Olympic Games - is set to kick off on July 23 in Tokyo. Ahead of the event, top athletes around the world are sharing their excitement with their followers on various social networking sites. On Wednesday, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza also joined the list as she posted a video of herself in India's new Olympic kit on Instagram. In the short clip, the former doubles world number one was seen grooving on American rapper Doja Cat's latest hit 'Kiss Me More'.

"The 'A' in my name stands for so much in my life," Sania captioned the video on Insta. In the footage, she explained what the 'A' in her name stood for. It stands for - "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection."

The post was a big hit among the followers of the 34-year-old as they dropped their feedback by liking and commenting on it. Within 2 hours of being shared, the post got over 55k likes.

Responding to the post, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, Ananya Birla, wrote, "I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff."

A user also extended greetings to Sania for the Tokyo Games.

"All the best for the Olympics ma'am," the comment read. The user also used two blue heart emojis in the post.

Complimenting the tennis star, another fan said, "A, also stand for adorable."

India's Olympic kit for the 2020 Tokyo Games was launched last month by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

On Tuesday, Sania also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a live video conference and discussed her preparation for the forthcoming event.

During the live chat, the PM heaped praises on the Indian star for her stellar performances over the years. He also asked Sania about her take on the efforts one has to put into becoming the ultimate champion in tennis.

Responding to his query, Sania said, "Now, young children believe they can become big players in tennis. They need hard work, support and dedication. Destiny plays a role but nothing will happen without hard work and talent."

Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She will represent India in Tokyo in the women's doubles event along with Ankita Raina.