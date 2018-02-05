 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Sania Mirza To Remain Out Of Action For Two More Months

Updated: 05 February 2018 00:14 IST

Sania Mirza has remained out of action since October 2017 with an injury in her right knee.

Sania Mirza To Remain Out Of Action For Two More Months
Sania Mirza on Sunday said she will remain out with injury for at least two more months © AFP

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday said she will remain out with injury for at least two more months before she makes a comeback to the court. The six-time Grand Slam holder has remained out of action since October 2017 with an injury in her right knee. The 31-year-old also said that it was difficult for her to watch the recently concluded Australian Open after being forced to sit out of the tournament. "(It will take) a couple of more months. I don't want to get into technicalities of it but even if there was a surgery there is no guarantee that it is going to get better. It's basically pain that I need to manage," Mirza said.

"It got out of hand so I had to take time off. I could not take pain killers anymore. It is getting better. It's frustrating because you have to rest and do rehab.

"Toughest thing is the mental part. Like it was difficult to watch Australian Open and not play. As an athlete when you are forced to do something, it's difficult to accept. When you retire by choice, it's different," the Hyderabadi player added.

Topics : Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam holder
  • She has remained out of action since October 2017
  • She injured her right knee last year
Related Articles
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Will Have To Face Media At Some Point, Says Sania Mirza
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Will Have To Face Media At Some Point, Says Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza Set To Miss Australian Open Due To Knee Injury
Sania Mirza Set To Miss Australian Open Due To Knee Injury
Sania Mirza Turns 31, Husband Shoaib Malik Sends Sweet Message
Sania Mirza Turns 31, Husband Shoaib Malik Sends Sweet Message
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.