Sania Mirza To Remain Out Of Action For Two More Months

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday said she will remain out with injury for at least two more months before she makes a comeback to the court. The six-time Grand Slam holder has remained out of action since October 2017 with an injury in her right knee. The 31-year-old also said that it was difficult for her to watch the recently concluded Australian Open after being forced to sit out of the tournament. "(It will take) a couple of more months. I don't want to get into technicalities of it but even if there was a surgery there is no guarantee that it is going to get better. It's basically pain that I need to manage," Mirza said.