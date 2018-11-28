Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed baby Izhaan Mirza Malik into their lives in October this year. And since then, Sania Mirza has been very vocal about her love for baby boy Izhaan. The Indian tennis star often uploads pictures of sportspersons who come to meet Izhaan. On Wednesday night, Sania took to Twitter to upload a selfie with Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa and thanked them for dropping in to meet Izhaan. What makes the picture all-the-more adorable is Sania addressing both Sindhu and Joshna as "auntie".

Cause racket sports are the best kind of sport Thank you Auntie Sindhu and Auntie JC for coming to see Izhaan @Pvsindhu1 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/p46mmogKTI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 28, 2018

Awwww that's so sweet mommy @MirzaSania ....baby izhaan is really cutelove him https://t.co/L04PpgR7Uj — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 28, 2018

Before becoming a mother, Sania had said that the baby will bear the surname Mirza-Malik. She had even said that she wants to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because she wants to set an example for her child that pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from one's dreams.

Other tennis stars such as Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters played tennis even after giving birth.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, and then returned to the WTA Tour in March 2018.

And former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.

As far as PV Sindhu is concerned, she will face reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin in the opener of Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 4.

Joshna Chinappa, who represented India in the Asian Games 2018, had won a silver medal after losing to Hong Kong in the women's team squash final event. The women's squash team comprised Dipika Pallikal, Johna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna.